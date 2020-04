China’s COMAC C919 Faces A New Mathematical Headwind

The C919s progress is well behind schedule

Well they won't be buying 919's anytime soon.China’s attempt to compete with Airbus and Boeing in the single-aisle twin-engine airliner market has suffered another blow after COMAC engineers miscalculated load factors. Four people familiar with the development of the plane told Reuters that Chinese engineers sent the wrong mathematical data to the engine manufacturer CFM International.Now according to inside sources, the engines and their housings may need to be reinforced at COMAC’s expense.Already at least five years behind schedule, the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation (COMAC) is struggling with a series of technical issues that are delaying test flights.