Chinese Baby formula 'kingpin' charged in Sydney, more arrests expected

A man and woman have been charged with stealing 4000 tins of baby formula in Sydney's north west and police say they are closing in on others involved in the alleged theft ring. Lie Ke has been named as the alleged kingpin of a complex theft ring that involved more than 4000 tins of baby formula being stolen from Australian shelves and on-sold for a hiked up price. Detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad were tipped off by retailers about the co-ordinated theft. The amount of baby formula and vitamins stolen by the 48-year-old was in excess of $250,000 across multiple stores in Sydney. Police claim they monitored Ke since February, making their move at a train station carpark on Lloyd Street, Carlingford last night. She was allegedly caught making a deal and was found with 20 cans in her car. Ke was arrested with a 53-year-old male accomplice, then officers executed search warrants at two of her Carlingford properties. "The criminal network has on-sold this product and has made a fair profit out of it," Detective Super Intendent Danny Doherty told 9NEWS. A tin of the high demand product costs about $30 in Australia. But it is sold for hiked-up prices overseas. The elaborate theft ring reached across Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle. During the search, detectives found more than 4000 tins of baby formula, large quantities of vitamins, Manuka honey and various other items allegedly stolen. More than 4000 tins of formula were found in the search. (Supplied) They also seized more than $216,000 that was hidden throughout both properties. Ke was charged with knowingly directing the criminal group's activities, knowingly assisting in the group's activities, three counts of participating in a criminal group and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime. She was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear in Burwood Local Court on Monday September 17. The man has been released pending further inquiries. https://www.9news.com.au/2018/08/23/15/51/baby-formula-carlingford-woman-arrested-4000-tins