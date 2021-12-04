What's new

Chinese automobiles, sales figures and other general discussion, starting with BYD's staggering record monthly EV sales of 90,121 units.

Kai Liu

Kai Liu

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 12, 2015
3,398
-15
8,029
Country
China
Location
China
This thread will be dedicated to everything about Chinese automobiles (cars and commercial vehicles, etc), especially sales figures, new cars, and new energy vehicles, etc. This thread will be updated regularly.

Since I have already made a thread about Chinese EVs:

A Glimpse of Chinese EVs: the dominant power to drive the world into the future of transportation

China is by far the world's largest car market and EV market. Its EV sales reached ~1.3 million in 2020. The majority of the sales come from Chinese auto-makers such as BYD, SAIC, and NIO, etc. , with BYD ranked 1st with 183,299 plug in EV sold in 2020, followed by Wuling with 165,600 and Tesla...
defence.pk
this thread will not be EV only, but for all kinds of Chinese automobiles.

But first, BYD's staggering record monthly EV sales of 90,121 units:
BYD Han 12,841


BYD Qin 30,049


BYD Song 25,077


BYD Tang 8,125


BYD Dolphin


BYD Yuan 6,521


Other models include BYD e2, e3, D1, e6, etc.

同比增长84.1％ 比亚迪11月销量近10万台

view.inews.qq.com view.inews.qq.com
cnevpost.com

BYD sold 91,219 NEVs in Nov, up 242% year-on-year - CnEVPost

BYD sold 46,137 pure electric passenger cars and 43,984 plug-in hybrids in November.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com
cnevpost.com

BYD's Han family sold 12,841 units in Nov, Han EV exceeded 10,000 for first time - CnEVPost

This is the third consecutive month that the Han family has sold more than 10,000 units, with cumulative sales of 144,520 units since its launch in July last year.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com
 
Last edited:
S

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
755
-4
1,420
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
Kai Liu said:
This thread will be dedicated to everything about Chinese automobiles (cars and commercial vehicles, etc), especially sales figures, new cars, and new energy vehicles, etc. This thread will be updated regularly.

Since I have already made a thread about Chinese EVs:

A Glimpse of Chinese EVs: the dominant power to drive the world into the future of transportation

China is by far the world's largest car market and EV market. Its EV sales reached ~1.3 million in 2020. The majority of the sales come from Chinese auto-makers such as BYD, SAIC, and NIO, etc. , with BYD ranked 1st with 183,299 plug in EV sold in 2020, followed by Wuling with 165,600 and Tesla...
defence.pk
this thread will not be EV only, but for all kinds of Chinese automobiles.

But first, BYD's staggering record monthly EV sales of 90,121 units:
BYD Han 12,841


BYD Qin 30,049


BYD Song 25,077


BYD Tang 8,125


BYD Dolphin


BYD Yuan 6,521


Other models include BYD e2, e3, D1, e6, etc.

同比增长84.1％ 比亚迪11月销量近10万台

view.inews.qq.com view.inews.qq.com
cnevpost.com

BYD sold 91,219 NEVs in Nov, up 242% year-on-year - CnEVPost

BYD sold 46,137 pure electric passenger cars and 43,984 plug-in hybrids in November.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com
cnevpost.com

BYD's Han family sold 12,841 units in Nov, Han EV exceeded 10,000 for first time - CnEVPost

This is the third consecutive month that the Han family has sold more than 10,000 units, with cumulative sales of 144,520 units since its launch in July last year.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com
Click to expand...
BYD is coming for a kill.

...

carnewschina.com

Seres and Huawei unveil Aito M5 with 200kWh battery and 1000km range - CarNewsChina.com

This is Aito M5 – PHEV SUV jointly created by Seres and Huawei. Seres takes care of manufacturing and HW, Huawei supplies the “car’s brain” and smart parts. Although Huawei CEO claims they will never make a car, they are getting dangerously close to it. On Dec 2nd, Seres launched a brand named...
carnewschina.com carnewschina.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom