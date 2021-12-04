Chinese automobiles, sales figures and other general discussion, starting with BYD's staggering record monthly EV sales of 90,121 units.

This thread will be dedicated to everything about Chinese automobiles (cars and commercial vehicles, etc), especially sales figures, new cars, and new energy vehicles, etc. This thread will be updated regularly.
Since I have already made a thread about Chinese EVs:
this thread will not be EV only, but for all kinds of Chinese automobiles.
But first, BYD's staggering record monthly EV sales of 90,121 units:
BYD Han 12,841
BYD Qin 30,049
BYD Song 25,077
BYD Tang 8,125
BYD Dolphin
BYD Yuan 6,521
Other models include BYD e2, e3, D1, e6, etc.
Since I have already made a thread about Chinese EVs:
A Glimpse of Chinese EVs: the dominant power to drive the world into the future of transportation
China is by far the world's largest car market and EV market. Its EV sales reached ~1.3 million in 2020. The majority of the sales come from Chinese auto-makers such as BYD, SAIC, and NIO, etc. , with BYD ranked 1st with 183,299 plug in EV sold in 2020, followed by Wuling with 165,600 and Tesla...
defence.pk
But first, BYD's staggering record monthly EV sales of 90,121 units:
BYD Han 12,841
BYD Qin 30,049
BYD Song 25,077
BYD Tang 8,125
BYD Dolphin
BYD Yuan 6,521
Other models include BYD e2, e3, D1, e6, etc.
BYD sold 91,219 NEVs in Nov, up 242% year-on-year - CnEVPost
BYD sold 46,137 pure electric passenger cars and 43,984 plug-in hybrids in November.
cnevpost.com
BYD's Han family sold 12,841 units in Nov, Han EV exceeded 10,000 for first time - CnEVPost
This is the third consecutive month that the Han family has sold more than 10,000 units, with cumulative sales of 144,520 units since its launch in July last year.
cnevpost.com
Last edited: