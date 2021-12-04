Chinese automobiles, sales figures and other general discussion, starting with BYD's staggering record monthly EV sales of 90,121 units.

A Glimpse of Chinese EVs: the dominant power to drive the world into the future of transportation China is by far the world's largest car market and EV market. Its EV sales reached ~1.3 million in 2020. The majority of the sales come from Chinese auto-makers such as BYD, SAIC, and NIO, etc. , with BYD ranked 1st with 183,299 plug in EV sold in 2020, followed by Wuling with 165,600 and Tesla...

This thread will be dedicated to everything about Chinese automobiles (cars and commercial vehicles, etc), especially sales figures, new cars, and new energy vehicles, etc. This thread will be updated regularly.Since I have already made a thread about Chinese EVs:this thread will not be EV only, but for all kinds of Chinese automobiles.But first, BYD's staggering record monthly EV sales of 90,121 units:BYD Han 12,841BYD Qin 30,049BYD Song 25,077BYD Tang 8,125BYD DolphinBYD Yuan 6,521Other models include BYD e2, e3, D1, e6, etc.