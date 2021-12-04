What's new

Chinese automobile, sales figures and other general discussions (BYD record monthly EV sales of 90,121 units)

Kai Liu

Kai Liu

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 12, 2015
3,396
-15
8,015
Country
China
Location
China
This thread will be didicated to everything about Chinese automobiles (cars and comercial vehicles, etc), especially sales figures, new cars, and new energy vehicles, etc.
BYD's record monthly EV sales of 90,121 units:

BYD Han 12,841


BYD Qin 30,049


BYD Song 25,077


BYD Tang 8,125


BYD Dolphin


BYD Yuan 6,521


Other models include BYD e2, e3, D1, e6, etc.

同比增长84.1％ 比亚迪11月销量近10万台

view.inews.qq.com view.inews.qq.com
cnevpost.com

BYD sold 91,219 NEVs in Nov, up 242% year-on-year - CnEVPost

BYD sold 46,137 pure electric passenger cars and 43,984 plug-in hybrids in November.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com
cnevpost.com

BYD's Han family sold 12,841 units in Nov, Han EV exceeded 10,000 for first time - CnEVPost

This is the third consecutive month that the Han family has sold more than 10,000 units, with cumulative sales of 144,520 units since its launch in July last year.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom