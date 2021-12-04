Chinese automobile, sales figures and other general discussions (BYD record monthly EV sales of 90,121 units)

This thread will be didicated to everything about Chinese automobiles (cars and comercial vehicles, etc), especially sales figures, new cars, and new energy vehicles, etc.
BYD's record monthly EV sales of 90,121 units:
BYD Han 12,841
BYD Qin 30,049
BYD Song 25,077
BYD Tang 8,125
BYD Dolphin
BYD Yuan 6,521
Other models include BYD e2, e3, D1, e6, etc.
BYD sold 91,219 NEVs in Nov, up 242% year-on-year - CnEVPost
BYD sold 46,137 pure electric passenger cars and 43,984 plug-in hybrids in November.
BYD's Han family sold 12,841 units in Nov, Han EV exceeded 10,000 for first time - CnEVPost
This is the third consecutive month that the Han family has sold more than 10,000 units, with cumulative sales of 144,520 units since its launch in July last year.
