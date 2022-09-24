Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors unveils the country’s first model with Qualcomm’s autonomous driving platform Snapdragon Ride

Wey, the premium arm of Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors, launched China’s first mass-produced model with Qualcomm's autonomous driving platform Snapdragon Ride at the Chengdu auto show on August 26, reported China Daily.Qiao Xinyu, deputy general manager of Wey, said smart driving will be the decisive factor in the competition in the NEV segment.The model is a new variant of its Mocha DHT-PHEV SUV. In terms of hardware, the model features 31 sensors including two pieces of lidar as well as a 360 TOPS chip.The Mocha DHT-PHEV is also the first Chinese model to feature a smart driving solution tailored for urban traffic situations developed by Chinese startup Haomo.The model can spot traffic lights and is capable of such functions changing lanes and overtaking vehicles, China Daily said.Wey said the functions will be first available in Beijing and Baoding in northern China’s Hebei province. The list of cities will include up to 10 by the end of this year and grow to around 100 in 2023, said the carmaker.