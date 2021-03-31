Chinese automaker Foton gains popularity in Bangladesh

Source:Xinhua | 2021-03-30 09:35Foton vehicles are gaining popularity in Bangladesh, pickups in particular.Selling of commercial vehicles is on the rise in Bangladesh with the upgrading of roads in the country's rural areas.Commercial business of Foton vehicles has grown consistently, says a local dealer at his outlet in Munshiganj district, some 37 km from capital Dhaka.About a year earlier, Robin Mahmud obtained the dealership for selling Foton vehicles from their importer, ACI Motors Limited, one of the largest Bangladeshi conglomerates.Mahmud said his Messrs Rabia Enterprise has been in business with Foton vehicles for about a year and is deeply pleased to have growing number of customers, mainly commercial users."Our customers are very happy using Foton vehicles and their feedback is very good," he said.Mahmud says he has come to know that income of the commercial Foton users has increased a lot.The fuel consumption of Foton vehicle is less than the vehicles of other companies, he said, adding that Foton's maintenance cost is also not much."Our vehicle goes additional miles with less fuel. That's why customers are very happy."Abdus Satter is a driver of heavy vehicle, who decided to buy a Foton pickup truck, inspired by his friends."Some of my friends bought this brand's commercial vehicles," he said."They said Foton vehicles are very good and suitable for rural Bangladeshi roads. I really like this Foton vehicle of the Chinese company."Executive Director of ACI Motors Limited Subrata Ranjan Das said Foton is one of the growing, fastest growing brands in Bangladesh in the commercial vehicle sector.（Editor:Liao Yifan）