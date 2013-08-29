Chinese Attack Helicopters Z10A Performing Live Firing Drills Near Aksai Chin(Ladakh)

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
China has deployed Z10A attack helicopters near Ladakh, recently they were shown performing live fire drills. India has already deployed Apachi helicopters in Leh AB.
