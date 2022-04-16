Chinese astronauts land back on Earth after six months on Tiangong space station
Topic | Science
- The three crew members arrived at the landing site in Inner Mongolia on Saturday morning
- One of the astronauts, Zhai Zhigang, says ‘I’m feeling very good, we’ve completed our mission’
Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after spending six months on the Tiangong space station.
The return journey took about nine hours by using a new procedure that shortened the journey time from around 24 for the previous mission.
The Shenzhou 13 capsule landed in Inner Mongolia on Saturday morning.
