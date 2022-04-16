What's new

Chinese astronauts land back on Earth after six months on Tiangong space station

8f78cec6-57d8-4461-b88e-b78e79db2149_8f8b1d08.jpg


Chinese astronauts land back on Earth after six months on Tiangong space station​

  • The three crew members arrived at the landing site in Inner Mongolia on Saturday morning
  • One of the astronauts, Zhai Zhigang, says ‘I’m feeling very good, we’ve completed our mission’

Topic | Science

Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after spending six months on the Tiangong space station.
The return journey took about nine hours by using a new procedure that shortened the journey time from around 24 for the previous mission.
The Shenzhou 13 capsule landed in Inner Mongolia on Saturday morning.

www.scmp.com

Chinese astronauts land after six months on space station

The three crew members touched down in Inner Mongolia on Saturday morning.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 

