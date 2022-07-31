What's new

Chinese Arrested in Noida

Three Chinese nationals were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) for their alleged involvement in illegal money transactions. All the three accused have been arrested from Noida in a case of money laundering.

The three accused have been identified as Chen Junfeng from Ganzhau, Liu Pengfei from Yuan and Zhang Qichao from Shanghai. The accused opened fake bank accounts and were involved in illegal financial transactions.

Earlier, Noida police had arrested two Chinese nationals on charges of money laundering in the same case. Further investigation by the STF into the matter is underway.

3 Chinese nationals held from Noida in money laundering case

Uttar Pradesh STF arrested three Chinese nationals from Noida in a money laundering case.
