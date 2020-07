Officially, the Chinese and Indian militaries have agreed to withdraw from the border in an effort to de-escalate tensions following the June 15 incident. Indian media on Monday reported that the Chinese army had begun to retreat from the LAC. Despite China’s apparent troop withdrawal, satellite images taken of the border on June 22 indicate that the Chinese military has continued to build-up its infrastructure along the LAC, including the expansion of two of its nearby heliports.