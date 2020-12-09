Chinese Army soldiers seem to have taken the point called "5104" on the northern part of Pangong Tso Lake from their Indian counterparts.

Note: The blue circle marked as "Area of Video shoot" is reffering to the video of taunting by Indian troops from October and not the new weibo video.

This footage is from Black Top and is fron September which is on Chinese side of LAC as per Indian Army's own version of LAC too.In octover there was a footage of Indian troops taunying Chinese soldiers on this hill.Geo location:LAC above is the Indian army version of LAC from this tweetSo this feature is on Chinese side of LAC (as per both Indian version of LAC and Chinese version) and the video proves Indian troops were successful in crossing into Chinese side.