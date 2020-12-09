Chinese Army soldiers seem to have taken the point called "5104" on the northern part of Pangong Tso Lake from their Indian counterparts.

So u admit Indians are invaders and aggressor?This footage is from Black Top and is fron September which is on Chinese side of LAC as per Indian Army's own version of LAC too.
In octover there was a footage of Indian troops taunying Chinese soldiers on this hill.
Geo location:
Note: The blue circle marked as "Area of Video shoot" is reffering to the video of taunting by Indian troops from October and not the new weibo video.
The new video is on the part marked as Red circle (clearly on Chinese side of LAC) so it means Indian troops successfully intruded into Chinese side.
LAC above is the Indian army version of LAC from this tweet
So this feature is on Chinese side of LAC (as per both Indian version of LAC and Chinese version) and the video proves Indian troops were successful in crossing into Chinese side.
That's the problem with these folks — they always want to have their cake and eat it too.
It also shows the Chinese went 4 times as deep into the Indian side and retained the teritorry, unlike Indian soldiers.
Looks my investment in burnol stocks will finally take off with the amount of sheer butthurt emanating from Indian internet.
