What's new

Chinese Army soldiers seem to have taken the point called "5104" on the northern part of Pangong Tso Lake from their Indian counterparts.

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,519
0
3,246
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
Modi wont even name China. Its not just the political leadership but also military establishment who is coward. When the country is in turmoil from inside they cant fight an external enemy.

Apparently sanghis believe the Indian Army has taken over half of China. They ll believe whatever the republic TV tells them. :D


But than again what else can you do?
 
R

Rafale+Meteor+Spectra

BANNED
Jan 11, 2020
487
-1
365
Country
India
Location
India
This footage is from Black Top and is fron September which is on Chinese side of LAC as per Indian Army's own version of LAC too.
In octover there was a footage of Indian troops taunying Chinese soldiers on this hill.

Geo location:




Note: The blue circle marked as "Area of Video shoot" is reffering to the video of taunting by Indian troops from October and not the new weibo video.

The new video is on the part marked as Red circle (clearly on Chinese side of LAC) so it means Indian troops successfully intruded into Chinese side.

LAC above is the Indian army version of LAC from this tweet
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1302247226249412609



So this feature is on Chinese side of LAC (as per both Indian version of LAC and Chinese version) and the video proves Indian troops were successful in crossing into Chinese side.💪💪
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
22,336
-37
52,934
Country
China
Location
China
Rafale+Meteor+Spectra said:
This footage is from Black Top and is fron September which is on Chinese side of LAC as per Indian Army's own version of LAC too.
In octover there was a footage of Indian troops taunying Chinese soldiers on this hill.

Geo location:




Note: The blue circle marked as "Area of Video shoot" is reffering to the video of taunting by Indian troops from October and not the new weibo video.

The new video is on the part marked as Red circle (clearly on Chinese side of LAC) so it means Indian troops successfully intruded into Chinese side.

LAC above is the Indian army version of LAC from this tweet
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1302247226249412609



So this feature is on Chinese side of LAC (as per both Indian version of LAC and Chinese version) and the video proves Indian troops were successful in crossing into Chinese side.💪💪
Click to expand...
So u admit Indians are invaders and aggressor?
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
988
0
1,966
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Rafale+Meteor+Spectra said:
So this feature is on Chinese side of LAC (as per both Indian version of LAC and Chinese version) and the video proves Indian troops were successful in crossing into Chinese side
Click to expand...
It also shows the Chinese went 4 times as deep into the Indian side and retained the teritorry, unlike Indian soldiers.
 
Place Of Space

Place Of Space

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2014
3,966
-8
6,250
Country
China
Location
China
Weird, they are like wild men throwing stones everyday. Damn it's 21th century today.
Since we have a record history, we had not used stones as weapon, Indian really drag us to a lowest level.
 
H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
10,402
-21
15,937
Country
China
Location
Singapore
Rafale+Meteor+Spectra said:
This footage is from Black Top and is fron September which is on Chinese side of LAC as per Indian Army's own version of LAC too.
In octover there was a footage of Indian troops taunying Chinese soldiers on this hill.

Geo location:




Note: The blue circle marked as "Area of Video shoot" is reffering to the video of taunting by Indian troops from October and not the new weibo video.

The new video is on the part marked as Red circle (clearly on Chinese side of LAC) so it means Indian troops successfully intruded into Chinese side.

LAC above is the Indian army version of LAC from this tweet
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1302247226249412609



So this feature is on Chinese side of LAC (as per both Indian version of LAC and Chinese version) and the video proves Indian troops were successful in crossing into Chinese side.💪💪
Click to expand...
Erm I don't see any 5104 mate, told you, we don't cross the LAC, that's our principle and if you cross it, we will push you out,so all along we did not do anything wrong.
 
J

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
2,242
-4
2,404
Country
India
Location
Germany
Rafale+Meteor+Spectra said:
This footage is from Black Top and is fron September which is on Chinese side of LAC as per Indian Army's own version of LAC too.
In octover there was a footage of Indian troops taunying Chinese soldiers on this hill.

Geo location:




Note: The blue circle marked as "Area of Video shoot" is reffering to the video of taunting by Indian troops from October and not the new weibo video.

The new video is on the part marked as Red circle (clearly on Chinese side of LAC) so it means Indian troops successfully intruded into Chinese side.

LAC above is the Indian army version of LAC from this tweet
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1302247226249412609



So this feature is on Chinese side of LAC (as per both Indian version of LAC and Chinese version) and the video proves Indian troops were successful in crossing into Chinese side.💪💪
Click to expand...

Thanks for the maps
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom