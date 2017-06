Indian Soldiers Stopped Us From Constructing Sikkim Road, Complains China

PTI | Updated: Jun 27, 2017 00:46 ISTThe People's Liberation Army on Monday accused the Indian military of stopping the construction of a road in what it claims to be China's "sovereign territory" in the Sikkim section of the India-China border and said the move has "seriously damaged" border peace and tranquillity.In a statement, the Chinese defence ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said recently China had begun the construction of a road in DongLang region, but was stopped by"The China-India boundary in Sikkim has delineated by historical treaty. After the independence of India, the Indian government has repeatedly confirmed it in writing acknowledging that both sides have no objection to Sikkim border," the statement said."For China to build the road was completely an act of sovereignty on its own territory and the Indian side has no right to interfere," it said.