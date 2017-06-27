What's new

Chinese Army Road Mobile Bakery near LAC

Via Temstar

Check it out, PLA road mobile bakery currently deployed to Tibet at 4,500m. Only needs one man to operate, 2 minutes to deploy once in position, can bake 1,200 buns per hour, 80 minutes from start to finish, carries 7 day worth of supplies on-board. Video in the link below.


Looks like when winter comes, starving Indian soldiers will once more intrude into the Chinese side of LAC ... only this time to surrender and beg for warm delicious bread rather than getting blown up by minefields. Imagine how many freezing and starving Indian soldiers operating on non-existent rations 1200 buns could feed :enjoy: .
 
It's the "problem" with the "yellow" race! They are too methodical and too meticulous as they want to try all plausible means to solve a problem. And, it requires tremendous hard work that can be extremely boring to the outside folks....

On the other hand, the Indian folks are too much calculative and imaginative, and too much projecting on future "favorable" outcomes! And, they're damn hasty in reaching conclusions. So, it makes them mentally tired even before they start. No wonder they lose heart after few initial hiccups...
 
