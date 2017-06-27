Chinese Army Road Mobile Bakery near LAC

Via Temstar
Check it out, PLA road mobile bakery currently deployed to Tibet at 4,500m. Only needs one man to operate, 2 minutes to deploy once in position, can bake 1,200 buns per hour, 80 minutes from start to finish, carries 7 day worth of supplies on-board. Video in the link below.
Looks like when winter comes, starving Indian soldiers will once more intrude into the Chinese side of LAC ... only this time to surrender and beg for warm delicious bread rather than getting blown up by minefields. Imagine how many freezing and starving Indian soldiers operating on non-existent rations 1200 buns could feed .
