Chinese Army continues to move modern weaponry into Ladakh area

Disengagement in East Ladakh is continuing, and the Chinese People's Liberation Army has vacated the Galwan area, both banks of Pangong Tso and recently, Gogra. But it is continuing to move modern weaponry into the area.

The most recent example is of the PLA moving in self-propelled mortars and PHL-03 long-range multiple rocket launchers. It is a particularly worrying weapon-- this 12-barreled launcher has an extended range.

In the past, the PLA has moved towards the line of actual control Type-15 light battle tanks, and of course, as was seen in Pangong, the ZTZ-99 main battle tank and the older ZTZ-88. In all of Pangong, there were about 100 Chinese tanks.

Also in evidence are the PCL-181 155mm self-propelled howitzers. In fact, they've been spotted last year as well. There are also Z-8 helicopters and a lot of surveillance equipment.

Even after 12 rounds of talks between commanders and a series of Working Mechanism virtual dialogues led by the ministry of external affairs and the Chinese foreign ministry, Hot Springs and Depsang are yet to be cleared.

It is not just Ladakh. In the troubled Sinkiang or Xingjiang region, close to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, an artillery unit was equipped with the long-range PHL-03 rocket launchers.

New self-propelled mortars have arrived as well as Type 89 A armoured personnel carriers, Z-11 helicopters and new infantry combat vehicles.

Chinese Army continues to move modern weaponry into Ladakh area

Chinese Army vacates the Galwan area, but it continues to move modern weaponry into the area.
The Indian armed forces are just milking the situation buying more equipment and upgrading certain forces like their border guards.We should take note,They could learn a lot from these engagements

The average Indian Joe knows sod all about military and its way of conducts.But don't expect the same of the Indian Generals they are quite malicious.
 
