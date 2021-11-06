What's new

Chinese arms industry giant "NORINCO" establishes a branch in Morocco

The Chinese giant Norinco (China North Industries Corporation) has gained a foothold in Morocco. This multi-business public group, known for being one of the leading arms manufacturers in the world, has just created a subsidiary, headquartered in Rabat.

This presence can be explained by the gradual implementation of the Sustainable Mobility Solution Project launched by EMOB in 2019 whose launch was delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

At the moment, nothing escapes of the true short-term intentions of the Chinese conglomerate that employs more than 200,000 people worldwide and has global sales of more than $70 billion (more than Dh600 billion), but Norinco's industrial appetite in Africa is nothing new. In 2018 (which is also the year of the launch of the EMOB project), the company launched a plant for the production of explosives and detonators in Guinea with a capacity of 6000 tons.

North China Industries Corporation “NORINCO”

North China Industries Corporation, known as "NORINCO", is a Chinese company known for its various types of weapons, from individual weapons to tanks and missile launchers. The company also manufactures automobiles, machinery, optoelectronic products, oil field equipment, chemicals, light industrial products and explosives, as well as civilian and military firearms and ammunition.

In the field of pistols, Norinco manufactures copies of famous pistols such as 1911, CZ, SIG, Tokarev and other pistols.

Norinco is ranked among the top 500 companies in China in terms of total assets and revenue.


https://www.defense-arabic.com/2021/11/05/عملاق-صناعة-السلاح-الصيني-نورينكو-يؤ/
 
China can sell weapons to Monaco, but it is best not to set up military factories or branches. Algeria and China also have arms trade. The establishment of a branch of NORINCO in Monaco will arouse suspicion that China is choosing sides. I suggest that CSGC set up a branch in Algeria.
 
I think it is a Norinco subsidiary that manufactures electric scooters.
 
It is Morocco..
 
That one already existed in Morocco.. They started the project in 2019 and have plans to put it into orbit from that year, but due to the corona virus pandemic, the project has been impacted and this program will be funded, to a large extent, by Allianz Maroc, which is EMOB's third partner and holds a third of the capital to realize this idea and because of these connections, it is not surprising that the Chinese giant has established itself in Morocco for many other projects..

According to the first data, Norinco might use Morocco as a base for military industrialization and the transfer of modern technology with allocating quotas of military production destined for export to African countries ..this is a win-win principle that will come true..
 
