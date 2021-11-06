Chinese arms industry giant "NORINCO" establishes a branch in Morocco

The Chinese giant Norinco (China North Industries Corporation) has gained a foothold in Morocco. This multi-business public group, known for being one of the leading arms manufacturers in the world, has just created a subsidiary, headquartered in Rabat.This presence can be explained by the gradual implementation of the Sustainable Mobility Solution Project launched by EMOB in 2019 whose launch was delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis.At the moment, nothing escapes of the true short-term intentions of the Chinese conglomerate that employs more than 200,000 people worldwide and has global sales of more than $70 billion (more than Dh600 billion), but Norinco's industrial appetite in Africa is nothing new. In 2018 (which is also the year of the launch of the EMOB project), the company launched a plant for the production of explosives and detonators in Guinea with a capacity of 6000 tons.North China Industries Corporation “NORINCO”North China Industries Corporation, known as "NORINCO", is a Chinese company known for its various types of weapons, from individual weapons to tanks and missile launchers. The company also manufactures automobiles, machinery, optoelectronic products, oil field equipment, chemicals, light industrial products and explosives, as well as civilian and military firearms and ammunition.In the field of pistols, Norinco manufactures copies of famous pistols such as 1911, CZ, SIG, Tokarev and other pistols.Norinco is ranked among the top 500 companies in China in terms of total assets and revenue.