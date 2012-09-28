What's new

Chinese armed police anti terrorism drill with ZTL-11 105mm 8x9 wheeled armoured assault gun vehicle

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
LKJ86 Chinese People's Armed Police Force News & Discussions Chinese Defence Forum 62
beijingwalker Chinese armed police tactical shooting China & Far East 8
Zarvan 10 seconds! Chinese armed police scale vertical wall of five-story building like walking on level gr Chinese Defence Forum 2
beijingwalker Chinese Armed Police Join Military Competition in Tibet Chinese Defence Forum 0
TaiShang Chinese armed police clear China-Nepal Highway blockage China & Far East 5
TaiShang Chinese, Nepali armed police conduct joint exercise China & Far East 2
JayAtl Chinese Villagers Trash Town Hall, Fight Armed Police China & Far East 1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Indian Armed Forces No Match to the Chinese ,Who Recently Occupied 1,000sq.Km of Indian Territory in Ladakh Claims Indian Media Indian Defence Forum 17
B ‘CHINESE BOATS CARRYING ARMS TO INDIAN NE' Bangladesh Defence Forum 52
Raj-Hindustani A question: Why Chinese Media called Kashmiri "arm people to Militant"? Central & South Asia 38

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top