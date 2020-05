If Indonesia didnt get financial crisis in 1997-2000, we may have done it 10 years earlier than Chinese with our N 2130 program.---------------------------------------------------------------Thewas a proposed 80-130 passenger commuter airliner of original design by IPTN (now Indonesian Aerospace ). The N-2130 was estimated to cost two billion US dollars. The project was cancelled in 1998 due to the Asian financial crisis The aircraft has similarities with the Boeing 737 and Airbus A318 The design had been undergoing wind tunnel test at that time (around 23 years ago)Indonesia wind tunnel test facility (BBTA3) experience