Chinese-Arab Trade Reaches $240 Billion in 2020 Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 - 09:30

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 - 09:30Beijing - Asharq Al-AwsatBilateral trade volume between China and the Arab countries reached USD 239.8 billion in 2020, making China the largest trading partner of Arab countries, revealed Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Qian Keming on Monday.Speaking at a press conference, he said Chinese exports to Arab countries reached USD 123.1 billion in 2020, with an increase of 2.2 percent, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.The shares of mechanical and electrical products, high-tech and modern products recorded an increase of 6.1 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively, as they together constituted 67.4 percent of the total exports, he added.Qian pointed out that there are huge potentials for cooperation between China and Arab countries, especially with Belt and Road initiative, where the two sides will in the future expand cooperation in new areas, digital economy, new energy and artificial intelligence.