Chinese app allows small glimpse beyond 'Great Firewall'

Mista

Mista

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 9, 2016
BEIJING (Reuters) - An app launched this week in China allows access to some content on Western social media sites long banned domestically such as YouTube, marking the first product by a major Chinese tech firm that helps internet users bypass the Great Firewall.

Tuber was launched on third-party Android stores in China by a subsidiary of Qihoo 360, the biggest Chinese cybersecurity firm. The app, which has since seen millions of downloads, is not available on the Apple store just yet.

While such proxy apps are not new in China, where a virtual private network (VPN) service is typically needed to allow domestic users passage to sites such as Google or Facebook, the arrival of Tuber suggests a slight lowering of the Great Firewall.

While welcomed by internet users in China, some complained about the app’s slowness. References to sensitive political issues such as the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown and the Hong Kong protests were also censored in part, according to Reuters checks.

Users of the app must also register with personal information such as their identity card numbers and real names, while being warned against flouting state interests and going against the country’s socialist system.

Qihoo 360 could not immediately be reached for comment.

Chinese app allows small glimpse beyond 'Great Firewall'

I

ILC

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
It was blocked after 24 hours. And very good it was blocked. China is not ready against imperialist fake news war, not until China will reach parity with USA in 2030. After 2030 GFW will be probably reduced to a tuber standard.
 
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
vi-va said:
VPN is there, always. Just couple of dollars. I am in China with VPN. Easy.
Click to expand...
Not everybody is prepared to waste extra time/dollars to use that just to have access for information worldwide. So i believe only a very small minority actually use VPN.
Moreover, is it not officially illegal to use that in China? i think the party hasn't been enforcing this simply because they know that only a tiny insignificant minority (mostly foreigners and overseas Chinese visiting/working in China like you) use it. If a significant number/vast majority of Chinese started using VPN then the party will start cracking down heavily on such people, since it would jeopardise the purpose of the great wall and make it useless.
 
