Chinese Apartheid and the Fragile Communist State

Chinese Apartheid and the Fragile Communist State
By THERESE SHAHEEN
April 5, 2021 6:30 AM


The skyline of Beijing’s Central Business District rises behind people crossing a street during evening rush hour in Beijing, China, April 15, 2020. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)Let’s not forget that, amid its other abuses, the CCP maintains a rigid system of forced internal inequality.


The forced encampment by the Chinese Communist Party of nearly 2 million members of minority groups in China’s western Xinjiang province is perhaps the largest coerced collectivization of humanity since the Soviet Union disbanded its Gulag prison system. Torture, forced sterilization, and forced labor are the hallmarks. The world has taken notice: Global companies and foreign leaders are raising concerns, and there is a burgeoning movement to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

But while the world recognizes the undeniable scale of this tragedy, it is not paying much attention to another method of 20th-century totalitarian domination that the CCP is emulating. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has institutionalized discrimination by an elite, relatively wealthy minority against the rest of the population on a scale and with a degree of deliberation unseen since the apartheid-era in South Africa.
China’s apartheid system is based on the longstanding practice of hukou, a ruthless permanent caste system maintained with vigor by the party. Hukou has in common with South African apartheid decades of social and economic domination by an entrenched minority — in this case, the urban political and economic class of the Chinese Communist Party — over the majority population. South African apartheid allowed generations of white Afrikaner leaders in government and business to maintain both economic and social control over the majority (black) population. Similarly, in China, the CCP depends on hukou to control the 900 million rural poor while relying on their cheap labor to keep so-called first-tier cities afloat. The urban elite and middle class in Beijing, Shanghai, and other tier-one cities accept the system without reservation or even much recognition, much as their South African counterparts did.
China’s apartheid relies on an internal-passport system that follows the bearer for his or her life. The system is straightforward: You are born urban or born rural, and you carry that with you until you die. This designation is enforced through an intricate system of quotas and restricted access to schools, jobs, health care, and the social safety net (such as one exists in the PRC).

The government uses the restrictions to control urban migration, throttling it to ensure sufficient labor for the fast-growing cities. Hundreds of millions of rural migrants to the cities form a permanent underclass, granted access to services — health care, education, unemployment stipends — only at the level available to their rural hukou status. In their book Invisible China, Stanford University scholar Scott Rozelle and researcher Natalie Hell write that the system has created two Chinas: the Republic of Urban China and the Republic of Rural China. While Rural China citizens can travel to Urban China, they write, “even if rural parents move from their villages to the big cities for work . . . they are not legally entitled to send their kids to urban public schools or to access urban public hospitals.” Since there is not enough access to urban jobs or services for the roughly two-thirds of China that has rural hukou status, migration to cities often splits rural families apart. Fathers or mothers or older sons may migrate to the city, leaving daughters and grandparents behind.
tower9

What a grotesque misrepresentation of facts. Another complete hit and smear piece by the MSM.

The reality is that this system, which was not ideal but completely misrepresented here, is already being phased out.

China to revamp hukou system to speed urbanisation, spur economy in growth push

The government plans to revamp residency rules to speed up the shift to cities to spur the economy and cushion blows from the US trade war.
aziqbal

are you saying the cheap labour in China is not been exploited ?
 
tower9

China's labor is no longer cheap. Definitely not compared to all of its neighbors save S. Korea and Japan. China's labor is more expensive than Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, etc. Maybe even more than Russia now.

Where was the concern about cheap labor when China was actually cheap? Back in the early 2000s? Oh yeah, Western companies were making too huge of a profit to care and China was too poor to pose a real threat. Surprisingly now that China is advancing rapidly and on the verge of surpassing the West, it is now 24/7 China smear pieces on the Western media. So predictable.
 
SENIOR MEMBER
In my conversations in China on this, it seems like the skilled labor that migrates to different cities is not affected by the hukou system, but the unskilled and seasonal/temporary worker is more affected. I believe it also relates to the terms of employment. Perhaps the unskilled labor is contracted.
 
SENIOR MEMBER
There has definitely been issues with this outdated system however it has been loosened greatly in the last couple decades and is actually being phased out as we speak.
 
