Chinese Apartheid and the Fragile Communist State

aziqbal said: are you saying the cheap labour in China is not been exploited ?

China's labor is no longer cheap. Definitely not compared to all of its neighbors save S. Korea and Japan. China's labor is more expensive than Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, etc. Maybe even more than Russia now.Where was the concern about cheap labor when China was actually cheap? Back in the early 2000s? Oh yeah, Western companies were making too huge of a profit to care and China was too poor to pose a real threat. Surprisingly now that China is advancing rapidly and on the verge of surpassing the West, it is now 24/7 China smear pieces on the Western media. So predictable.