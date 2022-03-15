Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death

Beast said: The area is under pandemic and resources of manpower are under strain. Who will take care of the dog? You want a dog possible to be carrier of covid to roam around or starve to death?



Its easy for keyboard warrior to make judging comment when u are in comfort of not working as healthcare workers.



Human lives always prevail over animal if you can only choose one. Click to expand...

How dog will infect ?..he is locked in a house while owners are in quarantine how in-human can you be?..... If feeding a dog was so much problem and if killing him is the only alternative...he could have been put to sleep in a more humane way than being beaten to death.....Health workers around the world were under strain during pandemic.....but I have not heard such stories of Kindness from anywhere else.Lol...so human lives prevail over animals...that's why you pay poachers from across the globe to kill animals and supply you for your medicines, meat, skin etc....Earth is a planet for all species...have some respect.