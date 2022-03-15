What's new

Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese anti-pandemic workers in Guangdong Province beat a three-year-old dog named Snowball to death on Wednesday (March 2) while its owners were undergoing hotel quarantine.

On Friday (March 4), the owners of the Samoyed shared footage of their pet’s brutal killing in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, which had been shared over 100,000 times by Saturday afternoon (March 5), per WhatsonWeibo.

The post also included screenshots of the owner’s conversation with two anti-pandemic workers in which she had notified them about the dog before they arrived to disinfect her apartment. The workers were told which room Snowball was in and that the pooch was not aggressive and would not bite them.


Sharma Ji said:
disgusting
The area is under pandemic and resources of manpower are under strain. Who will take care of the dog? You want a dog possible to be carrier of covid to roam around or starve to death?

Its easy for keyboard warrior to make judging comment when u are in comfort of not working as healthcare workers.

Human lives always prevail over animal if you can only choose one.
 
Beast said:
The area is under pandemic and resources of manpower are under strain. Who will take care of the dog? You want a dog possible to be carrier of covid to roam around or starve to death?

Its easy for keyboard warrior to make judging comment when u are in comfort of not working as healthcare workers.

Human lives always prevail over animal if you can only choose one.
Given how this world is going, I'd chose anything but human.
 
Sharma Ji said:
Given how this world is going, I'd chose anything but human.
So you must be a dog? :lol:

Once you are out of this computer you will not preach what u say. Typical keyboard warrior.

Another say things just for sake of saying....

hunter_hunted said:
Why are Chinese still following Pandemic Protocols , whole world is open now.
We are not irresponsible countries who allowed hundred thousands of citizen or even million to die unnecessary. We have the resources to protect our citizen and we will do it.

Beast said:
The area is under pandemic and resources of manpower are under strain. Who will take care of the dog? You want a dog possible to be carrier of covid to roam around or starve to death?

Its easy for keyboard warrior to make judging comment when u are in comfort of not working as healthcare workers.

Human lives always prevail over animal if you can only choose one.
How dog will infect ?..he is locked in a house while owners are in quarantine how in-human can you be?..... If feeding a dog was so much problem and if killing him is the only alternative...he could have been put to sleep in a more humane way than being beaten to death.....

Health workers around the world were under strain during pandemic.....but I have not heard such stories of Kindness from anywhere else.

Lol...so human lives prevail over animals...that's why you pay poachers from across the globe to kill animals and supply you for your medicines, meat, skin etc....Earth is a planet for all species...have some respect.
 
Adonis said:
How dog will infect ?..he is locked in a house while owners are in quarantine how in-human can you be?..... If feeding a dog was so much problem and if killing him is the only alternative...he could have been put to sleep in a more humane way than being beaten to death.....

Health workers around the world were under strain during pandemic.....but I have not heard such stories of Kindness from anywhere else.

Lol...so human lives prevail over animals...that's why you pay poachers from across the globe to kill animals and supply you for your medicines, meat, skin etc....Earth is a planet for all species...have some respect.
Yes, in China, human life is indeed higher than animals. The responsibility of the Chinese govt is to protect the safety and interests of the Chinese people, not dogs.

The Chinese govt also protects rare animals, but that is because rare animals have ecological value and scientific research value, not that their lives have the same value as human beings.

Sharma Ji said:
disgusting
We are different from Indians.

You think killing a dog is disgusting.
We think killing the human is disgusting.



IMG_20220315_124658.jpg
 
Adonis said:
How dog will infect ?..he is locked in a house while owners are in quarantine how in-human can you be?..... If feeding a dog was so much problem and if killing him is the only alternative...he could have been put to sleep in a more humane way than being beaten to death.....

Health workers around the world were under strain during pandemic.....but I have not heard such stories of Kindness from anywhere else.

Lol...so human lives prevail over animals...that's why you pay poachers from across the globe to kill animals and supply you for your medicines, meat, skin etc....Earth is a planet for all species...have some respect.
You cant take chances. There are case of animal check to have carry covid virus. There is even a zoo having a bunch of animals all down with covid as they are infected by zoo keeper. Covid are highly transmissive.

The health workers are overwork. Dont expect princess service and want health worker to special take care of your pets while u are quarantine. Health workers are to take care of other serious ill patient. They are tired and overwork. The way they club the animals are crude. But its better than the dog starve itself to death since the owner will not be around to feed it.
 

