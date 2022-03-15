Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death | Taiwan News | 2022-03-06 13:31:00
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese anti-pandemic workers in Guangdong Province beat a three-year-old dog named Snowball to death on Wednesday (March 2) while its owners were undergoing hotel quarantine.
On Friday (March 4), the owners of the Samoyed shared footage of their pet’s brutal killing in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, which had been shared over 100,000 times by Saturday afternoon (March 5), per WhatsonWeibo.
The post also included screenshots of the owner’s conversation with two anti-pandemic workers in which she had notified them about the dog before they arrived to disinfect her apartment. The workers were told which room Snowball was in and that the pooch was not aggressive and would not bite them.