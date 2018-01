Isnt it obvious? China is not an Islamic country neither do they have a religious government like most Muslim countries, hence nobody can be lynched,persecuted or killed for questioning the Quran, insulting Mohammed/Jesus/Buddha or any religious figure. Its the same for western countries, you will never be lynched or even persecuted/killed/prosecuted/imprisoned for questioning any religion or religious figures including Jesus/Mohammed or whoever. Western countries don't have a religious government as well, since religion have long been separated from the state/government, unlike most Muslim countries where religion is an integral part of the state itself(political Islam).

So I don't understand your point. This is something everybody is aware of.

