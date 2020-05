In the same day when Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada. A Chinese American physicist was found dead at home. Rumor said Meng Wanzhou was to meet him for the future research cooperation in quantum technology.___________________________________DHVC Founder ZHANG Shousheng Died on Dec. 1 at Age 55ZHANG Shousheng, founder of DHVC (Danhua Capital) and professor of physics at Stanford University, died on December 1 at the age of 55. DHVC invested a number of blockchain projects. ZHANG is a condensed matter theorist known for his work on topological insulators, the quantum Hall effect, the quantum spin Hall effect, spintronics, and high temperature superconductivity.