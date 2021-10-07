Chinese American films fare evasion at New York’s subway

beijingwalker
Fare evasion at New York's subway
200,000 passangers evade subway fare every day. Nearly one in eight subway riders skipped the turnstiles from January through March, according to a Metropolitan Transportation Authority estimate released over the weekend. The situation is even worse on NYC Transit buses, where 22% — nearly one in four — riders avoided the farebox. Unpaid fares on subways and buses cost the MTA an estimated $59 million during the first quarter of the year, agency officials said.
Fare evasion on New York’s mass transit continues to soar during pandemic: MTA
Nearly one in eight subway riders skipped the turnstiles from January through March, according to a Metropolitan Transportation Authority estimate released over the weekend. The situation is even worse on NYC Transit buses, where 22% — nearly one in four — riders avoided the farebox.
