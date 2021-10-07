What's new

Chinese American films fare evasion at New York's subway

Chinese American films fare evasion at New York’s subway

200,000 passangers evade subway fare every day. Nearly one in eight subway riders skipped the turnstiles from January through March, according to a Metropolitan Transportation Authority estimate released over the weekend. The situation is even worse on NYC Transit buses, where 22% — nearly one in four — riders avoided the farebox. Unpaid fares on subways and buses cost the MTA an estimated $59 million during the first quarter of the year, agency officials said.

Fare evasion on New York’s mass transit continues to soar during pandemic: MTA

Nearly one in eight subway riders skipped the turnstiles from January through March, according to a Metropolitan Transportation Authority estimate released over the weekend. The situation is even worse on NYC Transit buses, where 22% — nearly one in four — riders avoided the farebox.
Well when americans have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet, with even $hit pay for those jobs. Then I am not surprised that they are jumping the turnstile to avoid paying the fares. Instead of having police watching over to ensure that the commuters pay for their trips.

Why not prosecute, convict and execute 90% of Wall Street criminal b@$tards so that people can at least do business as true entrepreneurs. Tax the Rich fat-p!g$ and exempt tax on the poor and lower middle class so people can actually live like humans. Prosecute the banking and financial industry to make sure none of these $wine-b@stard$ ever dare to rip people off of their money. Ban mortgage, credit-cards and student loans, permanently and ensure nothing ever is introduce to replace these system-tools to be used by those leeches in finance.

In fact, why limit the huntdown on the financial world to just american, the entire West needs to be purged of these finance/hedge-fund/banking fat-p!g$.

If humans cannot survive without borrowing money, something has gone horribly wrong with the psyche of humanity.
 
beijingwalker said:
And US expects China to become a "democrazy" like this?
What does this have to do with Democracy? People not paying is a world problem. Why do they even have turnstyles in Chinese subways..if the Communist government was so great all you'd need is a simple basket at the entrance to the station instead of these elaborate and expensive turnstyles.

New York obviously has a lax physical presence of minders due to Covid exposure concerns.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
What does this have to do with Democracy? People not paying is a world problem. Why do they even have security turnstyles in Chinese subways..if the Communist government was so great all you'd need is a simple basket at the entrance to the station instead of these elaborate and expensive turnstyles.
I was about to say that. Seen many jumping or squeezing in at the trains in Chongqing. The quality of the trains were great though, some of the people in the train is another story......
 
Nasr said:
In fact, why limit the huntdown on the financial world to just american, the entire West needs to be purged of these finance/hedge-fund/banking fat-p!g$.
So when are heroes like you starting this much-needed purge? What are you waiting for?
 
Nasr said:
Well when americans have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet, with even $hit pay for those jobs.
Well the median household income in NYC is only ~$58,000 and if you want to pay crazy rent (median 1 bedroom NYC rent is $2,000/month) to live there then well that's the $hit life you get.

If you live outside NYC in NY State the median is ~$72,000.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
What does this have to do with Democracy? People not paying is a world problem. Why do they even have security turnstyles in Chinese subways.
Passengers in China go through security check for explosives and weapons, not for ticket evasion.
Raider 21 said:
I was about to say that. Seen many jumping or squeezing in at the trains in Chongqing. The quality of the trains were great though, some of the people in the train is another story......
Really? in Chongqing they don't have to go through the security check? stop lying, do you even know where Chongqing is?

Chongqing subway, how can you jump the security check?

 
beijingwalker said:
Passengers in China go through security check for explosives and weapons, not for ticket evasion.

Really? in Chongqing they don't have to go through the security check? stop lying, do you even know where Chongqing is?
Yes i know where it is little one, don't be so cliche. I was sent there to test and evaluate an A320 device for China Express. I meant at the time we could see plenty evading security checks and hopping over to catch trains.
 
Nasr said:
Well when americans have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet, with even $hit pay for those jobs. Then I am not surprised that they are jumping the turnstile to avoid paying the fares. Instead of having police watching over to ensure that the commuters pay for their trips.

Why not prosecute, convict and execute 90% of Wall Street criminal b@$tards so that people can at least do business as true entrepreneurs. Tax the Rich fat-p!g$ and exempt tax on the poor and lower middle class so people can actually live like humans. Prosecute the banking and financial industry to make sure none of these $wine-b@stard$ ever dare to rip people off of their money. Ban mortgage, credit-cards and student loans, permanently and ensure nothing ever is introduce to replace these system-tools to be used by those leeches in finance.

In fact, why limit the huntdown on the financial world to just american, the entire West needs to be purged of these finance/hedge-fund/banking fat-p!g$.

If humans cannot survive without borrowing money, something has gone horribly wrong with the psyche of humanity.
This is how these handful of people control fate of Millions and billions of people.
 
Raider 21 said:
Yes i know where it is little one, don't be so cliche. I was sent there to test and evaluate an A320 device for China Express. I meant at the time we could see plenty evading security checks and hopping over to catch trains.
Every passenger has to go through security check , and there are securities everywhere in the subway, how can people do it? I live in China my whole life and haven't seen one person did it, how can you see many just during one business trip? and you jump in , how can you come out?
 
beijingwalker said:
Everyone needs to go through a security door and also manually examined by metal detectors.
Os so since 1971 (when the Beijing subway opened) people have had to go through security checks along with walking through ticket turnstyles...really? Just a fact of life in China since day one? Didn't have anything to do with a later issue?
 
