Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan met COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa: ISPR

Irrespective of what anyone thinks or says but i am against this trend of foreign dignitaries, Ambassadors meeting with COAS. This sends the wrong message.
 
IceCold said:
Irrespective of what anyone thinks or says but i am against this trend of foreign dignitaries, Ambassadors meeting with COAS. This sends the wrong message.
It seems like Bajwa is the real in charge of the country. Is that what your are saying? Even Pompeo previously met with Bajwa rather than Imran.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1213149811756556291

Why doesn't Imran object to such blatant overtaking of his authority?
 
IceCold said:
Irrespective of what anyone thinks or says but i am against this trend of foreign dignitaries, Ambassadors meeting with COAS. This sends the wrong message.
I think the real guest from China is the military counterpart, who didn't show up in the photo.
 
