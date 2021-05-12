Chinese ambassador offers apology over QUAD comments

Li Jiming delivered the comments after facing abrupt aggressive questions of media, Dr Monem said.







Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

The Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, Li Jiming, has offered apology for his remarks regarding the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China.



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Wednesday.



Li Jiming delivered the comments in the face of abrupt aggressive questions of media, Dr Monem said.





Earlier on Monday, the Chinese Ambassador said Bangladesh's relation with China will "substantially get damaged" if Bangladesh joins "QUAD", a United Nation-led initiative.





The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh don't believe in any special relation with any specific country. "Especially, Bangladesh wants a balanced relationship with India and China." FM added.





The Bangladesh-China relationship is a historical one. During President Xi Jinping's visit to Dhaka, Dhaka-Beijing elevated the bilateral relationship to a "strategic partnership." China is the largest trading partner of Bangladesh that makes this bilateral relationship equally economic and strategic.



On Monday, the Chinese Ambassador also termed "Quad" a military alliance aiming against China's resurgence and its relationship with neighbouring countries.



The Ambassador said Quad was a "narrow-purposed" geopolitical clique, and Bangladesh should not join it as it will not derive any benefit from the initiative.



The US, India, Japan and Australia are part of an informal strategic alliance - the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad as it is known.