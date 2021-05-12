Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong on evolving Pak-China relationship: GVS Exclusive

GlobalVillageSpace
GVS: Ambassador Nong Rong, this is your first assignment in Pakistan. Pakistan and China are now celebrating the 70th anniversary of their relations. How did you see relations between our two counties before being posted to Islamabad, and how do you see them now from within Islamabad?
Amb Nong Rong: Over the past 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, no matter how the international and domestic situations have changed, the two countries have always stood firmly together, shared weal and woe, and moved forward hand in hand. China-Pakistan relations are a model of state-to-state relations.
Although I came to Pakistan for the first time, I feel no stranger to Pakistan at all. When I was in China, the Chinese people affectionately called Pakistan “Iron Brother.” As the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, I have made friends with many Pakistani politicians, think tanks, media, and entrepreneurs, etc.
I visited all four provinces of Pakistan. No matter whether I was in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, or Gwadar, I am overwhelmed by the hospitality and friendship of the Pakistani people. I am proud to see that China-Pakistan friendship is a national consensus across regions, classes, and parties in Pakistan.
This makes me full of confidence in promoting China-Pakistan friendship! In my recent visit to Peshawar, I was shown a photo of Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai’s visit to Peshawar in 1956. He was warmly welcomed by people from all walks of life.
I am both familiar with and touched by this scene. Thanks to the careful cultivation of the leaders and the joint efforts of the people of the two countries, China-Pakistan relations have maintained a strong momentum of development.
During President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan in 2015, the China-Pakistan relationship was upgraded to an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, which opened up new and broad prospects for the development of bilateral relations.
Looking back at the past 7 decades, we have written wonderful chapters together, and I believe that the next 70 years will be even more exciting!
