Chinese Ambassador Calls on PAF Air Chief

PAKISTAN
CHINESE AMBASSADOR CALLS ON AIR CHIEF IN ISLAMABAD
Islamabad: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in Islamabad on Friday.
The ambassador congratulated the Air Chief on assuming command of the PAF and said that Pakistan Air Force would achieve new heights and glory under his inspirational leadership.


1619786816608.png


1619786982383.png
 
