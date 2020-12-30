Chinese Ambassador Calls on PAF Air Chief

Windjammer
CHINESE AMBASSADOR CALLS ON AIR CHIEF IN ISLAMABAD
Islamabad: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in Islamabad on Friday.
The ambassador congratulated the Air Chief on assuming command of the PAF and said that Pakistan Air Force would achieve new heights and glory under his inspirational leadership.
