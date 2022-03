The last China CAAC plane crash was on August 24, 2010, and today, 12 years later, another air crash occurred.Yichun, Heilongjiang: On August 24, 2010, Harbin flew to the province of Yichun City, crashed at 690 meters away from the runway in Lindu Airport in Yichun City, and some passengers were taken out of the cabin when crash.The accident is a controlled flight hit, and the cause of the accident is a pilot mistake.44 people were killed, 52 were injured.