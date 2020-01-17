What's new

Chinese air force propaganda video appears to use Hollywood movie clips

rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
298
0
131
Country
United States
Location
United States
Propaganda video is within the link provided, as it's been now deleted by the CCP

History repeats itself: A few years back China used actual footage from the movie Top Gun also, and passed it off as Chinese fighters shooting down US fighters, to their citizens. This time they used other US movie clips to pass off as Chinese fighters bombing Guam


www.cnn.com

Chinese air force propaganda video appears to use Hollywood movie clips

A new Chinese air force propaganda video appears to use Hollywood movie clips in its depiction of an attack on a target resembling a United States Air Force base.
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com

1601473899549.png

Top is a still captured from the Chinese air force video and bottom a shot from Google Earth of Andersen Air Force Base on Guam.

A new Chinese air force propaganda video appears to use Hollywood movie clips in its depiction of an attack on a target resembling a United States Air Force base.
The 2-minute, 15-second video, titled "The God of War H-6K Goes on the Attack!" was released over the weekend by China's People Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media site. It highlights the force's H-6K aircraft, twin-engine jet bombers nicknamed "Gods of War" by the Chinese military.

But eagle-eyed social media users pointed out that some of the explosive aerial footage used appears to be lifted from numerous Hollywood movies, including "The Hurt Locker," "The Rock" and "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen."

The video, which was seen millions of times before the post was taken down on Tuesday, has been mocked by many users for its apparent liberal use of American action movies sequences, with commentators pointing out that the PLAAF's propaganda is not only fictitious, but likely stolen without credit.
CNN has reached out to China's Foreign and Defense Ministries for comment.

The video begins with some slick scenes of the large bombers in what appears to be the early dawn at a desert airbase. They roar into the sky and seconds later release a missile that zooms down to strike a target.

Comparing a freeze frame of the missile strike to Google Earth images, the target appears markedly similar to the US' Andersen Air Force Base on Guam...

@Feng Leng @GamoAccu @Beast
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Figaro Chinese Air Force Lhasa Gonggar Airbase Upgrades Central & South Asia 0
crankthatskunk Abhijit Iyer Mitra Explains Why Chinese Air Force Can’t Defeat Indian Air Force Central & South Asia 6
Feng Leng Chinese air force ‘sends warning’ to US Navy with live-fire drills China & Far East 9
Zarvan If the Chinese and Indian Air Forces face each other in the sky, who will win? Air Warfare 16
beijingwalker Indian Air Force Chief says they have detected unusual movement of Chinese Air Force Indian Defence Forum 38
Zarvan Indian and Chinese Air Forces: A Comparison Military Photos & Multimedia 0
Zarvan Is the Chinese JH-7 an Answer to the Pakistan Air Force’s Deep Strike Needs? Pakistan Air Force 142
Austin Powers Indian Air Force Considers TU-160 To Counter Chinese Bomber H-6 Indian Defence Forum 36
NeonNinja Taiwan air force scrambles again to warn off Chinese jets China & Far East 4
Minho Indian Air force rescues 71 trekkers including 9 French and Chinese nationals Indian Defence Forum 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top