This time they used other US movie clips to pass off as Chinese fighters bombing Guam

Propaganda video is within the link provided, as it's been now deleted by the CCP: A few years back China used actual footage from the movie Top Gun also, and passed it off as Chinese fighters shooting down US fighters, to their citizens.A new Chinese air force propaganda video appears to use Hollywood movie clips in its depiction of an attack on a target resembling a United States Air Force base.The 2-minute, 15-second video, titled "The God of War H-6K Goes on the Attack!" was released over the weekend by China's People Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media site. It highlights the force's H-6K aircraft, twin-engine jet bombers nicknamed "Gods of War" by the Chinese military.But eagle-eyed social media users pointed out that some of the explosive aerial footage used appears to be lifted from numerous Hollywood movies, including "The Hurt Locker," "The Rock" and "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen."The video, which was seen millions of times before the post was taken down on Tuesday, has been mocked by many users for its apparent liberal use of American action movies sequences, with commentators pointing out that the PLAAF's propaganda is not only fictitious, but likely stolen without credit.CNN has reached out to China's Foreign and Defense Ministries for comment.The video begins with some slick scenes of the large bombers in what appears to be the early dawn at a desert airbase. They roar into the sky and seconds later release a missile that zooms down to strike a target.Comparing a freeze frame of the missile strike to Google Earth images, the target appears markedly similar to the US' Andersen Air Force Base on Guam...