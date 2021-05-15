Chinese air force commander erupts, threatens US – bring it on! (Full show) China’s air force has made rapid strides and is shifting to domestic supply chains, a trend Washington watches with alarm

Cold war rhetoric heats up, China and US ratchet up the threats.China’s air force has made rapid strides and is shifting to domestic supply chains, a trend Washington watches with alarm. US Air Force Sec. Frank Kendall said it was crucial to keep pace with China’s military buildup and to “scare” China, an argument that won him bravado and bellicosity from his Chinese counterpart. Their beef is the latest iteration of the deepening mutual animosity between Washington and Beijing. RT America’s Faran Fronczak reports.Fears of a looming “debt-ocolypse” aren’t unjustified in light of likely government shutdown, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the specter of inflation. What can be done about it? “Boom Bust” co-host Christy Ai joins Rick Sanchez to share her expertise. She explains how both Democrats and Republicans want to renovate the country and bring its infrastructure and communications up to speed, and that this is informed by a push to emulate the successes of Beijing. Unfortunately, no one seems willing to “foot the bill.”Serbia and Kosovo have reached a deal which the parties hope will ease border tensions. Both sides had been militarizing the border over a dispute about the displaying of license plates from one country while crossing the border into the other. A sticker regime and working group were established with mediation from EU representatives. RT America's Alex Mihailovich reports. Then RT producer Nebojsa Malic shares his insights.Jupiter’s big red spot, a storm larger than Earth and estimated to be hundreds of years old, is growing and its windspeed is changing in bizarre ways. The changes were observed by the Hubble telescope. RT America’s John Huddy has the details for the News with Rick Sanchez