Chinese Air Force aerobatics team departs for performance in Russia

A J-10 fighter jet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's August 1st aerobatics team is seen at an airport in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2018. The August 1st team left Thursday for Russia to perform at the Army 2018 International Military and Technical Forum. (Xinhua/Yu Yongde)