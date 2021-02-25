Chinese AI firm iFlytek launches tablet with 10.3-inch e-ink display - CnTechPost Chinese AI firm iFlytek has announced the X2, a tablet with a 10.3-inch e-ink display, priced at RMB 4,999 yuan ($774).

Chinese AI firm iFlytek has announced the X2, a tablet with a 10.3-inch e-ink display, priced at RMB 4,999 yuan ($774).The ink screen has an 82% screen-to-body ratio, 1,404x1,872 resolution, and supports 16 levels of grayscale.The tablet uses the T-1000 display chip developed by E-ink Technology, with a high screen refresh rate and low latency.It is only 5.8mm thick, among the thinnest of its size, and weighs only 380g.Its handwriting recognition engine allows handwriting to be quickly converted into editable text and presents the results visually. The text can also be exported to Word and PDF formats, and also supports email and QR code sharing, and can be printed directly.X2 also has a voice transcription function, relying on the iFlytek’s core technology of voice recognition and the four microphones + speakers equipped in X2, the accuracy rate is up to 98%.Compared with the previous generation, X1, the X2 adds the features ofThe X2 has a built-in 2.8mm ultra-thin customized battery with a capacity of 4,200 mAh and claims to haveThe tabletThe device alsoIt supports reading and handwriting annotations of common office documents including word, ppt, excel, and pdf.