Chinese Aerospace Oceangoing Measuring Fleet

Yuanwang series belongs to PLA General Equipment Department.What SSF/PLAN unit operate these?
but the that unit was disbanded in 2016. Do you mean EDD? And still these ships must dock somewhere, right? that would make it in PLAN's responsibility in some way
@TruthTheOnlyDefense Which Chinese spy ship is monitoring Australian warships in Fiji?
No, it just changed its name. yes.—— Equipment Development Department
EDD is such a mystery. Nobody knows what's inside
For example, the third aircraft carrier, J-10D. H-10. Type 075 LHD... I guess.
It is like Q in James Bond movies. Or Area 52 in US desert.
I did not know EDD operates operational units. Does it mean the EDD have a naval base of its own? :0