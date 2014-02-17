Chinese Aero Engine information thread

UKBengali said: Not really a surprise as this was bound to happen soon.



What I am interested in is whether the engine would be WS-13A which is rated at 22,000 Ibs.



A JF-17 Block 3 that has AESA radar and the WS-13A engine would give the Gripen NG a good fight.



At half the cost of the Gripen NG,it could be a very good choice for many countries and export sales could easily reach many hundreds. Click to expand...

But this time around it was announced with a specified time!The news has said that the supply of RD-93 is not stable due to some reasons and we have been talking to the Russians about upgrading RD-93 or replacing it with more powerful enginesbut to no avail. So in spite of the current priority of development of engines (through the internet) to fit fighter jets like J-1B, J-20, J-15 ...etc the mentioning of fitting WS-13 to FC-01 / JF-17 is a welcoming news!