Chinese Aero Engine information thread

shuttler
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2012
- Messages
- 9,267
- Reaction score
- 4
- Country
-
- Location
-
CCTV News today says due to the popularity of FC-01 or JF-17 in the Singaporean Airshow, the problem of avoiding interrupted supply of the Russian Engine Klimov RD-93 can be solved by replacing it with more powerful Chinese WS-13 within the next 2 years.
This really helps the exports of this fabulous value-for-money fighter jet!
Some of our members may post the news here if they have also seen the report! I am finding the link!
This really helps the exports of this fabulous value-for-money fighter jet!
Some of our members may post the news here if they have also seen the report! I am finding the link!