What's new

Chinese Aero Engine information thread

shuttler

shuttler

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 21, 2012
Messages
9,267
Reaction score
4
Country
China
Location
China
CCTV News today says due to the popularity of FC-01 or JF-17 in the Singaporean Airshow, the problem of avoiding interrupted supply of the Russian Engine Klimov RD-93 can be solved by replacing it with more powerful Chinese WS-13 within the next 2 years.

This really helps the exports of this fabulous value-for-money fighter jet!:china::cheesy::cheers::victory::bounce::smitten::pakistan:

Some of our members may post the news here if they have also seen the report! I am finding the link!
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
May 29, 2011
Messages
16,405
Reaction score
65
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Not really a surprise as this was bound to happen soon.

What I am interested in is whether the engine would be WS-13A which is rated at 22,000 Ibs.

A JF-17 Block 3 that has AESA radar and the WS-13A engine would give the Gripen NG a good fight.

At half the cost of the Gripen NG,it could be a very good choice for many countries and export sales could easily reach many hundreds.
 
shuttler

shuttler

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 21, 2012
Messages
9,267
Reaction score
4
Country
China
Location
China
UKBengali said:
Not really a surprise as this was bound to happen soon.

What I am interested in is whether the engine would be WS-13A which is rated at 22,000 Ibs.

A JF-17 Block 3 that has AESA radar and the WS-13A engine would give the Gripen NG a good fight.

At half the cost of the Gripen NG,it could be a very good choice for many countries and export sales could easily reach many hundreds.
Click to expand...
But this time around it was announced with a specified time!

The news has said that the supply of RD-93 is not stable due to some reasons and we have been talking to the Russians about upgrading RD-93 or replacing it with more powerful engines
but to no avail. So in spite of the current priority of development of engines (through the internet) to fit fighter jets like J-1B, J-20, J-15 ...etc the mentioning of fitting WS-13 to FC-01 / JF-17 is a welcoming news!
 
Last edited:
BDforever

BDforever

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 12, 2013
Messages
14,390
Reaction score
155
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
shuttler said:
CCTV News today says due to the popularity of FC-01 or JF-17 in the Singaporean Airshow, the problem of avoiding interrupted supply of the Russian Engine Klimov RD-93 can be solved by replacing it with more powerful Chinese WS-13 within the next 2 years.

This really helps the exports of this fabulous value-for-money fighter jet!:china::cheesy::cheers::victory::bounce::smitten::pakistan:

Some of our members may post the news here if they have also seen the report! I am finding the link!
Click to expand...
bangladesh will be first customer :yahoo:
 
Luftwaffe

Luftwaffe

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2008
Messages
9,561
Reaction score
46
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
shuttler said:
CCTV News today says due to the popularity of FC-01 or JF-17 in the Singaporean Airshow, the problem of avoiding interrupted supply of the Russian Engine Klimov RD-93 can be solved by replacing it with more powerful Chinese WS-13 within the next 2 years.

This really helps the exports of this fabulous value-for-money fighter jet!:china::cheesy::cheers::victory::bounce::smitten::pakistan:

Some of our members may post the news here if they have also seen the report! I am finding the link!
Click to expand...
FC-1 is Singapore Air Show? Any pics.
 
EyanKhan

EyanKhan

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jan 19, 2014
Messages
913
Reaction score
14
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mubarak ho Mubarak ho (tahir ul qadri uncle style):yahoo:
 
Luftwaffe

Luftwaffe

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2008
Messages
9,561
Reaction score
46
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
BDforever said:
bangladesh will be first customer :yahoo:
Click to expand...
Bangladesh is getting lca according to some ha..I don't think bangladesh is going for FC-1 i think YAK-130/133 and later on SU-30/Mig-29 variants would be the future, even J-10 seems impossible.
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Aug 19, 2010
Messages
4,184
Reaction score
13
Country
China
Location
United States
shuttler said:
CCTV News today says due to the popularity of FC-01 or JF-17 in the Singaporean Airshow, the problem of avoiding interrupted supply of the Russian Engine Klimov RD-93 can be solved by replacing it with more powerful Chinese WS-13 within the next 2 years.

This really helps the exports of this fabulous value-for-money fighter jet!:china::cheesy::cheers::victory::bounce::smitten::pakistan:

Some of our members may post the news here if they have also seen the report! I am finding the link!
Click to expand...
Once again, we only have that one interview from the Singaporean Airshow to go by. While the Spokesperson of AVIC is a reliable source, we should still be cautiously optimistic. Will WS-13 start equipping newer block JF-17s and even J-31s in two years? Very likely. Will they replace all RD-93 engines on existing JF-17s? That's doubtful.
 
BDforever

BDforever

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 12, 2013
Messages
14,390
Reaction score
155
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Luftwaffe said:
Bangladesh is getting lca according to some ha..I don't think bangladesh is going for FC-1 i think YAK-130/133 and later on SU-30/Mig-29 variants would be the future, even J-10 seems impossible.
Click to expand...
we are going for two air wings, one for airforce and one for navy. possibility JF-17, J10 for navy and Su/mig series for airforce ( i am talking about goal 2030) i am sure bd is not going for lca whose 60-70% depends on western parts and lca is little over priced
 
shuttler

shuttler

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 21, 2012
Messages
9,267
Reaction score
4
Country
China
Location
China
Last edited:
Luftwaffe

Luftwaffe

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2008
Messages
9,561
Reaction score
46
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
BDforever said:
we are going for two air wings, one for airforce and one for navy. possibility JF-17, J10 for navy and Su/mig series for airforce ( i am talking about goal 2030) i am sure bd is not going for lca whose 60-70% depends on western parts and lca is little over priced
Click to expand...
It would be pointless to go for 2 4++ Gen by 2030. If russian light weight stealth materialize it would be BAF's choice as for Navy FC-1 [obviously future blocks] could be a potential choice but not definite.
 
BDforever

BDforever

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 12, 2013
Messages
14,390
Reaction score
155
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Luftwaffe said:
Bangladesh is getting lca according to some ha..I don't think bangladesh is going for FC-1 i think YAK-130/133 and later on SU-30/Mig-29 variants would be the future, even J-10 seems impossible.
Click to expand...
bro what will be the upgrades of JF-17 block 3 ?
 
EyanKhan

EyanKhan

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jan 19, 2014
Messages
913
Reaction score
14
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
BDforever said:
bro what will be the upgrades of JF-17 block 3 ?
Click to expand...
not known only the concept is ready bu it is tought to have an AESA radar and maybe WS-13 engine now.The rest will depend on Pakistan's economic situation as it is the main customer.
 
BDforever

BDforever

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 12, 2013
Messages
14,390
Reaction score
155
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Luftwaffe said:
It would be pointless to go for 2 4++ Gen by 2030. If russian light weight stealth materialize it would be BAF's choice as for Navy FC-1 [obviously future blocks] could be a potential choice but not definite.
Click to expand...
5th gen will be not available for us before 2025 and btw 4th gen will not be useless until aircraft becomes fully invisible LOL

EyanKhan said:
not known only the concept is ready bu it is tought to have an AESA radar and maybe WS-13 engine now.The rest will depend on Pakistan's economic situation as it is the main customer.
Click to expand...
want more hard points and payload :feminist:
 
shuttler

shuttler

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 21, 2012
Messages
9,267
Reaction score
4
Country
China
Location
China
The change of prioritising the active development of WS-13 and variant is because
1. the interrupted supply of Klimov RD-93 - the visible blocking stone for more exports
2. RD-93 is underpowered not meeting the joint development target for an upgrade
3. the huge profit potentials for the Joint Venture of China and Pakistan
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top