Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat enthralled by Vietnamese designed gowns​

Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat enthralled by Vietnamese designed gownsDilraba Dilmurat recently donned a fishtail gown by Pham Dang Anh Thu, saying she loves the Vietnamese designer’s tight style
On the evening of March 9, Dilraba Dil appeared at the product introduction event of a famous shower gel brand in Shanghai (China). Wearing a sexy, body-hugging dress, the actress born in 1992 showed off her hourglass figure and slim legs, making the online community “fever”.
The actress stood out in the low-cut, tight dress made with premium French lace, and Swarovski stones at a photoshoot in Shanghai to promote a French cosmetics brand.
On Sept. 4, many users on Chinese social media platform Weibo praised her figure and stunning outfit.
The designer said the outfit is worth VND250 million ($10,600). She also revealed the actress's crew had ordered her to make an original dress similar to an old design from two months ago.
Thu stated that after trying on the piece, the actress and her crew were pleased and expressed a desire to continue working with the Vietnamese fashion designer.
This is not the first time the 30-year-old actress has worn outfits made by Thu.
She turned heads and received hundreds of thousands of compliments while wearing the starry-sky-inspired gown by Thu to an event in China earlier this year.
Thu was born in Ho Chi Minh City in 1987. The fashion designer used to be a model but later launched her own fashion label in 2008.
She debuted her collection at Western Canada Fashion Week, Canada's largest fashion event, in 2016.
Dilraba Dilmurat, best known for her roles in TV series Eternal Love (2017), has a strong influence in the fields of Chinese fashion and beauty.
