What's new

Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat enthralled by Vietnamese designed gowns

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,442
-23
97,822
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat enthralled by Vietnamese designed gowns​

Dilraba Dilmurat recently donned a fishtail gown by Pham Dang Anh Thu, saying she loves the Vietnamese designer’s tight style

1aff4460eabb519dc9c94ae96411b39bu5.jpg


On the evening of March 9, Dilraba Dil appeared at the product introduction event of a famous shower gel brand in Shanghai (China). Wearing a sexy, body-hugging dress, the actress born in 1992 showed off her hourglass figure and slim legs, making the online community “fever”.

The actress stood out in the low-cut, tight dress made with premium French lace, and Swarovski stones at a photoshoot in Shanghai to promote a French cosmetics brand.
On Sept. 4, many users on Chinese social media platform Weibo praised her figure and stunning outfit.

The designer said the outfit is worth VND250 million ($10,600). She also revealed the actress's crew had ordered her to make an original dress similar to an old design from two months ago.

Thu stated that after trying on the piece, the actress and her crew were pleased and expressed a desire to continue working with the Vietnamese fashion designer.

This is not the first time the 30-year-old actress has worn outfits made by Thu.

She turned heads and received hundreds of thousands of compliments while wearing the starry-sky-inspired gown by Thu to an event in China earlier this year.

Thu was born in Ho Chi Minh City in 1987. The fashion designer used to be a model but later launched her own fashion label in 2008.

She debuted her collection at Western Canada Fashion Week, Canada's largest fashion event, in 2016.

Dilraba Dilmurat, best known for her roles in TV series Eternal Love (2017), has a strong influence in the fields of Chinese fashion and beauty.

vietnam.postsen.com

The beauty of Dich Le Nhiet Ba in the clip without editing

Dich Le Nhiet Ba shows off her beautiful curves in the photo, but can she keep that style in the unedited clip? On the evening of March 9, Dilraba Dil appeared at the product introduction event of a famous shower gel brand in Shanghai (China). Wearing a sexy, body-hugging dress, the actress...
vietnam.postsen.com vietnam.postsen.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

VCheng
American fashion designer mom who lived in China for 16 years says she MISSES how Communist government 'co-parented' her children
Replies
8
Views
495
datafreak
D
Nan Yang
Shein: The secretive Chinese brand dressing Gen Z By Lora Jones
Replies
2
Views
541
Stranagor
Stranagor
Nan Yang
Winter Olympics: Taiwan speed skater draws ire at home for donning China team outfit
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Beast
B
Viet
A new wave of Vietnamese craft coffee is blooming in America
Replies
0
Views
508
Viet
Viet
ghazi52
Fashion Pakistan Winter Gala 2021
Replies
0
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom