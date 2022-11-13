China's Z-20 helicopter surpasses Black Hawk in technologies, chief designer says

Well, it may be true to the Blackhawk I flew on back in the early 2000s or the one that Afghan use that was built on 1987. (That's the same batch we sold to China before Tiananmen Square incident).



These folks have no idea what a Modern Blackhawk (or straightly speaking, Pavehawk) can do. I can't say much either but I can tell you, Pavehawk is a CSAR chopper, which mean it was supposed to used in high enemy activities environment and expected to survive alone without air cover and behind enemy line....



On the other hand, do China even have a CSAR unit that can do that? I don't know...