China's Z-20 helicopter surpasses Black Hawk in technologies, chief designer says

China's Z-20 helicopter surpasses Black Hawk in technologies, chief designer says
By Liu Xuanzun
Published: Oct 30, 2022 06:02 PM

470a58a1-bbc9-4f8a-aa13-b557357b2adb.jpeg

Pilots assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army maintain their helicopters in nearly motionless flight over a reference point at an ultra-low altitude before lifting off for a flight training exercise on January 5, 2022.Photo:China Military

China's domestically developed Z-20 utility helicopter has surpassed the US' Black Hawk, as it has adopted many advanced technologies the Black Hawk does not have, said the chief designer of the Chinese chopper on state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

Deng Jinghui made the remarks when he was asked on a CCTV program on Saturday if the Z-20 has copied or drawn inspiration from the Black Hawk, given the similarity in appearance between the two helicopters.

The Z-20 is a fourth-generation helicopter that has many technologies the Black Hawk does not have, including a fly-by-wire flight control system, which is a typical characteristic to make a helicopter ranking among the fourth generation, Deng said.

China had no reference when it developed the fly-by-wire flight control system on its own - even now the Black Hawk with fly-by-wire upgrades has not entered service, the chief designer said.

The Black Hawk is not equipped with active control systems of noise and vibration like the Z-20 does either, he said.

"It is not [the Z-20] that has copied the Black Hawk, it is the Z-20 that has surpassed the Black Hawk," Deng said.

Chen Guang, vice general manager of AVICOPTER, the helicopter branch of the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), told the Global Times in a previous interview that the Z-20, including its powerful engine that can support high-altitude operations, is entirely developed and built by China.

Many technological innovations were applied to the Z-20, and the active vibration control, fly-by-wire, low-noise rotor design and high-performance rotor aerodynamic design are considered advanced in the world, the Global Times learned from the helicopter's makers.

As a type of utility helicopter, the Z-20 is expected to spawn many variants and enter service in different military arms and branches in large numbers just like the Black Hawk, a Chinese military expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times on Sunday.

According to official media reports, after the Z-20 made its debut at the National Day military parade on October 1, 2019 in Beijing, helicopters of this type have already entered service with the PLA Army, Navy, Air Force and the Chinese People's Armed Police Force.

Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
20,490
201
48,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
www.globaltimes.cn


yes ... in other words. its Blackhawk that copied the Chinese Design,. I mean the Earth axes do change. and Mega Solar flares do cause massive disruption on Earth Life
 
Irfan Baloch said:
yes ... in other words. its Blackhawk that copied the Chinese Design,. I mean the Earth axes do change. and Mega Solar flares do cause massive disruption on Earth Life
Well, it may be true to the Blackhawk I flew on back in the early 2000s or the one that Afghan use that was built on 1987. (That's the same batch we sold to China before Tiananmen Square incident).

These folks have no idea what a Modern Blackhawk (or straightly speaking, Pavehawk) can do. I can't say much either but I can tell you, Pavehawk is a CSAR chopper, which mean it was supposed to used in high enemy activities environment and expected to survive alone without air cover and behind enemy line....

On the other hand, do China even have a CSAR unit that can do that? I don't know...
 
I won't be surprised, since Z-20 is a much newer product than the Black hawk, much more recent technological breakthroughs are available and can be introduced to Z-20
 
jhungary said:
Well, it may be true to the Blackhawk I flew on back in the early 2000s or the one that Afghan use that was built on 1987. (That's the same batch we sold to China before Tiananmen Square incident).

These folks have no idea what a Modern Blackhawk (or straightly speaking, Pavehawk) can do. I can't say much either but I can tell you, Pavehawk is a CSAR chopper, which mean it was supposed to used in high enemy activities environment and expected to survive alone without air cover and behind enemy line....

On the other hand, do China even have a CSAR unit that can do that? I don't know...
dont remind me about blackhawk.
its like a scar on our conscience, when a certain stealthy types flew into Abbottabad and one one them had to be handed over back in a back of a truck while a Chinook (missed out from the Zero dark 30 movie) flew in to pick up the rest of the stuff from a place a certain tall individual was living along with his goats, hens and wives made a stopover to Terbela base in Pakistan before flying away while my friends in Abbottabad was wondering what actually did happen.
 
Irfan Baloch said:
dont remind me about blackhawk.
its like a scar on our conscience, when a certain stealthy types flew into Abbottabad and one one them had to be handed over back in a back of a truck while a Chinook (missed out from the Zero dark 30 movie) flew in to pick up the rest of the stuff from a place a certain tall individual was living along with his goats, hens and wives made a stopover to Terbela base in Pakistan before flying away while my friends in Abbottabad was wondering what actually did happen.
shh......that thing does not exist, at least according to our Chinese friend here......

Anyway, did you guys at least have a good look at that thing?? Or well, what's left of that.
 

