China's yuan surges to record-high versus major peers amid Ukraine crisis, Yuan at the precipice to becoming an alternative Global Reserve Currency

China's yuan surges to record-high versus major peers amid Ukraine crisis​

07 Mar 2022 10:11AMBEIJING : China's yuan rose to an all-time high versus its major trading peers on Monday as currency markets come to grips with the volatile situation around the Ukraine crisis.Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3478 per dollar, 190 pips or 0.3per cent weaker than the previous fix of 6.3288, the softest since Feb. 22.However, the yuan's trade-weighted CFETS basket index rose to 106.07, the highest level since the index was introduced in early 2015, Reuters calculation based on official data.