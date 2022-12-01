What's new

China's yuan now accounts for nearly half of Moscow's currency market as Russian central bank calls for balanced transition to the redback

China's yuan now accounts for nearly half of Moscow's currency market as Russian central bank calls for balanced transition to the redback​

Dec 1, 2022, 11:09 PM

Chinese buyers of Russian oil are seeking to avoid reputation damage, one analyst said. ALEXEI DRUZHININ/Getty Images
  • The yuan's share of the Russian currency market is now 40%-45% vs. less than 1% at the start of the year, according to the Moscow Exchange.
  • And yuan-ruble trading in October was more than 80 times the level in February, Reuters reported.
  • Russia's central bank is pushing for a balanced transition to the yuan that includes imports, exports and capital transactions.
The yuan now accounts for nearly half of Moscow's currency market, and the Russian central bank has called for a balanced transition to China's currency.

The yuan's share of the currency market is now 40%-45%, up from less than 1% at the start of the year, the Moscow Exchange told Reuters.

And yuan-ruble trading reached a 185 billion yuan in October, which is an 80-fold increase from February, according to Reuters.

Since Vladimir Putin launched his war on Ukraine in February, causing Western governments to freeze the Kremlin's currency reserves, Russia has been moving away from so-called "toxic" currencies like the dollar and euro.

And Russia hopes that a stronger relationship with China and its currency can be both a short-term fix and a long-term prospect. Russian companies like Rosneft and Polyus have raised considerable amounts of yuan in the Chinese bond market this year.

On Thursday, Russia's central bank further detailed the shift away from Western currencies, saying that about half of cross-border payments are in currencies other than the dollar and euro vs. 21% at the start of the year.

But the bank also cautioned that Russian banks have limited opportunities in interest-bearing yuan investments.

"It is also important that the transition to the yuan is balanced, addressing both exports and imports, as well as payments for capital transactions," the central bank said in a financial stability report.

You do know that is not a good thing, right? That mean you have a net outflowing of your currency (Otherwise Russian Central Bank will not be carrying RMB) and that mean either you don't have enough circulation at home (Which would lead to inflation) or you print more RMB to offset that loss (Which also lead to inflation)

Well, unless you are trying to shoulder at least half of Russian economy, which is a net loss.
 
You do know that is not a good thing, right? That mean you have a net outflowing of your currency (Otherwise Russian Central Bank will not be carrying RMB) and that mean either you don't have enough circulation at home (Which would lead to inflation) or you print more RMB to offset that loss (Which also lead to inflation)

Well, unless you are trying to shoulder at least half of Russian economy, which is a net loss.
What choice do Russia has since China is their pillar support commodity import and one of the biggest buyer for their energy.

Russia is no stupid but its a choice out of no choice. The American are pushing Russia too far and force them to make this choice in order to survive.
 
You do know that is not a good thing, right? That mean you have a net outflowing of your currency (Otherwise Russian Central Bank will not be carrying RMB) and that mean either you don't have enough circulation at home (Which would lead to inflation) or you print more RMB to offset that loss (Which also lead to inflation)

Well, unless you are trying to shoulder at least half of Russian economy, which is a net loss.
If US dollar can manage this way without any tangible commodity backing, I guess China can pull it off as well as the world runaway leader of manufacturing power.
 
What choice do Russia has since China is their pillar support commodity import and one of the biggest buyer for their energy.

Russia is no stupid but its a choice out of no choice. The American are pushing Russia too far and force them to make this choice in order to survive.
You probably misread my comment.

This is not good for China, but everything to work for if you are a Russian.

Essentially what the Russian is doing is replacing all their Forex to RMB, again, that would lead to spiking demand for RMB, and Russia have a way to control their own inflation, simply by exporting it to the Chinese (again, you either have less circulatable currency, which will lead to inflation or you print more money to offset that loss, which will also lead to inflation)

That's not a good fiscal policy for China tbh

If US dollar can manage this way without any tangible commodity backing, I guess China can pull it off as well as the world runaway leader of manufacturing power.
USD - 58% World Currency, 20 trillion in value (including 8 trillion hard currency and 12 trillion line of credit) are floatable or tradable

RMB - < 3% World Currency, around 1.6 trillion (or 7 trillion RMB) in value are floatable or tradable.

You really cannot compare USD to RMB....
 
Russia needs China's manufactured commodities and China needs Russia's unrivaled vast natural resources and energy, a win win.
The question is, are you going to give it to them without having them pay for it?

How much Energy can China buy to be honest? 100 billions? 200 billions? Before the war, Russian economy is 1.5 trillion dollars, half that is 750 billion, I hope you have space to store 750 billion worth of discounted energy product.
 

