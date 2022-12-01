China's yuan now accounts for nearly half of Moscow's currency market as Russian central bank calls for balanced transition to the redback​

Beast said: What choice do Russia has since China is their pillar support commodity import and one of the biggest buyer for their energy.



Russia is no stupid but its a choice out of no choice. The American are pushing Russia too far and force them to make this choice in order to survive.

beijingwalker said: If US dollar can manage this way without any tangible commodity backing, I guess China can pull it off as well as the world runaway leader of manufacturing power.

You probably misread my comment.This is not good for China, but everything to work for if you are a Russian.Essentially what the Russian is doing is replacing all their Forex to RMB, again, that would lead to spiking demand for RMB, and Russia have a way to control their own inflation, simply by exporting it to the Chinese (again, you either have less circulatable currency, which will lead to inflation or you print more money to offset that loss, which will also lead to inflation)That's not a good fiscal policy for China tbhUSD - 58% World Currency, 20 trillion in value (including 8 trillion hard currency and 12 trillion line of credit) are floatable or tradableRMB - < 3% World Currency, around 1.6 trillion (or 7 trillion RMB) in value are floatable or tradable.You really cannot compare USD to RMB....