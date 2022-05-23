China’s young scientists build academic journal from the ground up

With no official support, the founders poured their savings into creating an equal for the West’s most esteemed publications

In its first two years The Innovation has become a respected English-language choice for Chinese and overseas academics

Cover of the first issue of The Innovation, published on May 21, 2020. Photo: The Innovation

Cell Press representative Peter Lee (second from left) in negotiations with He Xiao (right) and Duke Chen (second from right). Photo: Handout

The “Dragon Man” paper published by The Innovation made international headlines in 2021. Photo: The Innovation