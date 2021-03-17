China’s young people struggle to find jobs as unemployment rate holds at 13.1%

xizhimen said: Just like to know, your behavior is very strange, you don't seem to care about your own country but a foreign country, it's very weird. Click to expand...

His behavior is not strange as he is not telling you that he is from India. Indians in this forumare obsessed with anything China. But China pretty much ignores India.Just ignore guys that are not even honest or shameful about their country of origin. But again, I under if Indians are shameful so they use another flag.