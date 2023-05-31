Chinas young people can’t find jobs. Xi Jinping says to “Eat Bitterness.”

F-22Raptor
20% China mainland young people are unemployed. Taiwan media said 27% young people in Taiwan are unemployed. I don't know the data in US. But I believe it is definitely bigger than 20%
1. General unemployment can not reflect young people unemployment. China's general unemployment is 4%unemployment in general is low
Unemployment rate 3.4 percent in April 2023 : The Economics Daily: U.S. Bureau of Labor StatisticsThe unemployment rate was little changed in April 2023, at 3.4 percent. April marked the second month since May 1969 where the unemployment rate was below 3.5 percent, along with January 2023.www.bls.gov
China’s youth unemployment problem is getting worse. The latest numbers showed that the jobless rate for people aged between 16 and 24 is over 20 per cent – far higher than the national average of 5.2 per cent.
Those born between 1999 and 2007 in China are almost exclusively single children, thanks to the country’s ruthless one-child policy that was still in force at the time. The only young person in the house being unemployed would be a difficult situation for many families.
2. The data of US unempolyment rate is not reliable. Only those who want to work and are looking for job are counted.
You can easily find groups of jobless young people wandering in streets in US. Which is rarely seen in China's cities.where is this horde of the willingly unemployed? Those that don't want to work are supported by family, partners or friends. Either that or they have the luxury of supporting themselves without working. The US is not a welfare state, if you don't have money you don't survive.
16-19yo- 9.2%
20-24- 5.4%
25-34- 3.8%
