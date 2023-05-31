What's new

Chinas young people can’t find jobs. Xi Jinping says to “Eat Bitterness.”

FBI: You better not talk about the debt crisis!

Screenshot_20230519_101931.jpg
 
20% China mainland young people are unemployed. Taiwan media said 27% young people in Taiwan are unemployed. I don't know the data in US. But I believe it is definitely bigger than 20%
 
kankan326 said:
20% China mainland young people are unemployed. Taiwan media said 27% young people in Taiwan are unemployed. I don't know the data in US. But I believe it is definitely bigger than 20%
unemployment in general is low
www.bls.gov

Unemployment rate 3.4 percent in April 2023 : The Economics Daily: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The unemployment rate was little changed in April 2023, at 3.4 percent. April marked the second month since May 1969 where the unemployment rate was below 3.5 percent, along with January 2023.
www.bls.gov www.bls.gov

F-22Raptor said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663688757235548162
I guess we should expect more Chinese swimming to our shores in desperation.

 
kankan326 said:
20% China mainland young people are unemployed. Taiwan media said 27% young people in Taiwan are unemployed. I don't know the data in US. But I believe it is definitely bigger than 20%
it's 100% in the US please tell your comrades to stay in China.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
unemployment in general is low
www.bls.gov

Unemployment rate 3.4 percent in April 2023 : The Economics Daily: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The unemployment rate was little changed in April 2023, at 3.4 percent. April marked the second month since May 1969 where the unemployment rate was below 3.5 percent, along with January 2023.
www.bls.gov www.bls.gov
1. General unemployment can not reflect young people unemployment. China's general unemployment is 4%
2. The data of US unempolyment rate is not reliable. Only those who want to work and are looking for job are counted.
 
kankan326 said:
1. General unemployment can not reflect young people unemployment. China's general unemployment is 4%
only 5.2 apparently

China must protect its private economy to solve its youth unemployment crisis​

China’s youth unemployment problem is getting worse. The latest numbers showed that the jobless rate for people aged between 16 and 24 is over 20 per cent – far higher than the national average of 5.2 per cent.
Those born between 1999 and 2007 in China are almost exclusively single children, thanks to the country’s ruthless one-child policy that was still in force at the time. The only young person in the house being unemployed would be a difficult situation for many families.
kankan326 said:
1. General unemployment can not reflect young people unemployment. China's general unemployment is 4%
2. The data of US unempolyment rate is not reliable. Only those who want to work and are looking for job are counted.
it's the same as China, anyone not actively seeking employment is not counted, in the US it's four weeks in China it's three months. The big difference is in China migrant workers and the self employed are not included in the count.
 
dbc said:
it's the same as China, anyone not actively seeking employment is not counted, in the US it's four weeks in China it's three months. The big difference is in China migrant workers and the self employed are not included in the count.
The rate of unwilling to work people is different. US is bigger than China. In China young people are despised if he/she doesn't work.
 
kankan326 said:
The rate of unwilling to work people is different. US is bigger than China. In China young people are despised if he/she doesn't work.
where is this horde of the willingly unemployed? Those that don't want to work are supported by family, partners or friends. Either that or they have the luxury of supporting themselves without working. The US is not a welfare state, if you don't have money you don't survive.
 
dbc said:
where is this horde of the willingly unemployed? Those that don't want to work are supported by family, partners or friends. Either that or they have the luxury of supporting themselves without working. The US is not a welfare state, if you don't have money you don't survive.
You can easily find groups of jobless young people wandering in streets in US. Which is rarely seen in China's cities.
 
F-22Raptor said:
16-19yo- 9.2%

20-24- 5.4%

25-34- 3.8%

Page 21

My yard has trouble finding young workers to be welders. 10 positions paying 1500 usd$ decent by Chinese standards. NOBODY CAME.

Guangdong had to even import workers from Vietnam and Yunnan from Myanmar. It is not that there are no jobs, it's the people not wanting to work hard jobs. Hence the word 'eat and some bitterness and gain experience'.
 

