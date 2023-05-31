Chinas young people can’t find jobs. Xi Jinping says to “Eat Bitterness.”

kankan326 said: The rate of unwilling to work people is different. US is bigger than China. In China young people are despised if he/she doesn't work. Click to expand...

where is this horde of the willingly unemployed? Those that don't want to work are supported by family, partners or friends. Either that or they have the luxury of supporting themselves without working. The US is not a welfare state, if you don't have money you don't survive.