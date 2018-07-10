China’s Yaoying II MALE UAV conducted its maiden flight on 3 July, Chinese media quoted its developer, AVIC, as saying. Source: Via mil.news.sina.com.cn China’s Yaoying II (‘Sparrowhawk II’) medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has conducted its maiden flight, the Xinhua news agency quoted its developer, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), as saying on 5 July. Described as a strike-capable, reconnaissance platform aimed at international markets, the Yaoying II, which has also been seen bearing the name Air Sniper on its fuselage, took to the skies on 3 July from Anshun Huangguoshu Airport in China’s southern Guizhou Province. The six m-long, fixed-wing platform, which features a rear-mounted propeller and is fitted with at least one hardpoint under each wing, can fly at speeds of up to 230 km/h, has a flight endurance of 16 h, and a service ceiling of 7,500 m, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post ( SCMP ) newspaper reported, citing AVIC. The Yaoying II can be used for a variety of missions, including surveying, mapping, surveillance, communication signal detection, and counter-terrorism operations, according to SCMP . Want to read more? For analysis on this article and access to all our insight content, please enquire about our subscription options at ihs.com/contact To read the full article, Client Login (185 of 294 words) http://www.janes.com/article/81619/china-s-yaoying-ii-male-uav-conducts-maiden-flight