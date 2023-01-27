China's Y-20 large transport aircraft expected to generate more variants and get more powerful engines after a series of successful development

They will be unveiled in time I'm sure.



The Chinese aren't foot draggers in defence affairs like some countries we know.



I actually expected a Russian high bypass turbofan equipped variant in the interim instead of the WS-20's which are in fact the high bypass version of WS-10 (uses the same core turbine with a bigger fan and higher bypass ratio).



There are many Russian larger high bypass quiet turbofans for civilian projects (from Aviadvigatel for example) in development now which will see active deployment in a couple of years in the IL-76/78 four engine transport and will be available before the gestation and perfection of WS-20 takes place.