China's Y-20 large transport aircraft expected to generate more variants and get more powerful engines after a series of successful development

China's Y-20 large transport aircraft expected to generate more variants and get more powerful engines after a series of successful development
By Liu Xuanzun

Global Times
Published: Jan 27, 2023 07:52 PM

Two Y-20 large transport aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force fly in formation. Photo: Courtesy of Aviation Industry Corporation of China

China's Y-20 large transport aircraft is expected to generate more variants and get and mission deployments since its first flight a decade ago, experts said on Friday.

The domestically developed military cargo plane celebrated the 10th anniversary of its maiden flight on Thursday.

The development of a large plane like the Y-20 required China's complete independence in terms of aviation technologies as well as breakthroughs in fields including new materials, modern manufacturing, advanced engines, electronics information and automatic control and computer technologies, state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the maker of the Y-20, said in a press release it sent to the Global Times on Thursday.

Over the past 10 years, the Y-20 was tasked with missions including participation in military exercises, military parades, air shows, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and transporting international humanitarian aid, as the aircraft flew not only across China and in Asia, but also around the world, including to other continents like Europe, Africa and Oceania.

This demonstrates that the Y-20 has become a reliable aircraft and has been mass-produced, observers said.

Based on the success of the Y-20 project, China can now not only deliver the large transport aircraft in significant numbers, but also improve designs and upgrade technologies based on needs to develop the plane into a series of aircraft, AVIC said.

The Y-20 large transport aircraft has been developed into the YU-20 aerial tanker, and the Y-20 will have more variants, China Central Television reported on Thursday.

In the future, the Y-20 could be developed into a strategic early warning aircraft, a command and control aircraft, a long-range electronic warfare aircraft, or even a drone carrier, Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military aviation expert, told the Global Times on Friday.

The Y-20 could also be increased in length, and this will give it a larger cargo space, Fu said.

Thanks to the development of the new, more powerful engine which the Y-20 is expected to be equipped soon, the aircraft will receive a boost in terms of payload capacity and range, the expert said.

Where are those Y-20Bs with the WS-20, It seems like ages since we saw the first 4 engined Y-20B in like 2020. its been 3 years and no news on mass production of Y-20Bs..
 
hyperman said:
Where are those Y-20Bs with the WS-20, It seems like ages since we saw the first 4 engined Y-20B in like 2020. its been 3 years and no news on mass production of Y-20Bs..
They will be unveiled in time I'm sure.

The Chinese aren't foot draggers in defence affairs like some countries we know.

I actually expected a Russian high bypass turbofan equipped variant in the interim instead of the WS-20's which are in fact the high bypass version of WS-10 (uses the same core turbine with a bigger fan and higher bypass ratio).

There are many Russian larger high bypass quiet turbofans for civilian projects (from Aviadvigatel for example) in development now which will see active deployment in a couple of years in the IL-76/78 four engine transport and will be available before the gestation and perfection of WS-20 takes place.
 
hyperman said:
Where are those Y-20Bs with the WS-20, It seems like ages since we saw the first 4 engined Y-20B in like 2020. its been 3 years and no news on mass production of Y-20Bs..
Bilal9 said:
They will be unveiled in time I'm sure.

The Chinese aren't foot draggers in defence affairs like some countries we know.

I actually expected a Russian high bypass turbofan equipped variant in the interim instead of the WS-20's which are in fact the high bypass version of WS-10 (uses the same core turbine with a bigger fan and higher bypass ratio).

There are many Russian larger high bypass quiet turbofans for civilian projects (from Aviadvigatel for example) in development now which will see active deployment in a couple of years in the IL-76/78 four engine transport and will be available before the gestation and perfection of WS-20 takes place.
Screenshot_20221202_024837.jpg
 
With the new engines ready, how many tanker variants do you think the PLAAF and PLANAF will procure?
 

