China’s Xpeng to deliver second batch of smart EV cars to Norway





by Mette Larsen • February 7, 2021

China's Xpeng to deliver second batch of smart EV cars to Norway - ScandAsia Xpeng, Chinese smart electric vehicle company, is marking another step in its international market development with another shipment of G3 SUV’s to Norway. XPeng recently announced that the second batch of over 200 G3 smart electric SUVs for the European market is now on its way to Norway. The...

XPeng G3 SUVsXpeng, Chinese smart electric vehicle company, is marking another step in its international market development with another shipment of G3 SUV’s to Norway.XPeng recently announced that the second batch of over 200 G3 smart electric SUVs for the European market is now on its way to Norway. The second batch follows the successful customer delivery of its first batch of G3s for the Norwegian market in December 2020. Smart EVs are electric battery-powered cars that use technology to enhance navigation, improve in-car entertainment and link up with other cars or mobile devices digitally.Norway is the first stop in Xpeng’s European expansion, but possibly not the last. A lot depends on how well the Chinese smart EVs will be received in the longer term. The G3s already delivered in Norway have been well received by customers, who have responded warmly to the G3’s smart features. The G3s in Norway are going to receive their first Xmart OS upgrade this month.