What's new

China's Xinjiang receives over 4.7m visits during the Chinese New Year, up 23.1 % year on year, generates $523 million revenue in 7 days

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,870
-23
97,489
Country
China
Location
China

China's Xinjiang receives over 4.7m visits during the Chinese New Year, up 23.1 % year on year, generates $523 million revenue in 7 days​

Xinhua | Updated: 2023-01-28 14:13

63d4bd0da31057c4b4b3f77a.jpeg


People ride a sled at Tianchi scenic area in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Jan 24, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

URUMQI -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region received over 4.78 million visits during this year's Spring Festival holiday, up 32.79 percent year on year, according to the regional culture and tourism department.

The tourism revenue generated during the seven-day holiday surpassed 3.55 billion yuan (around $523 million), up 35.11 percent yearly, among which ice and snow tourism gained widespread popularity.

Ski resorts with "5S" grading in Xinjiang received 121,800 trips during the festival, an increase of 4.94 percent over last year, raking in around 19.96 million yuan, up 80.16 percent year-on-year.

Data from the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism shows about 308 million domestic trips were made in China during this year's Spring Festival holiday, up 23.1 percent year on year.

www.chinadaily.com.cn

China's Xinjiang receives over 4.7m visits during Spring Festival

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region received over 4.78 million visits during this year's Spring Festival holiday, up 32.79 percent year on year, according to the regional culture and tourism department.
www.chinadaily.com.cn www.chinadaily.com.cn
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,870
-23
97,489
Country
China
Location
China
Taiwan TV 2023 new year special：Xinjiang Kashgar Eid al-Adha 2022

Taiwan reporters visited Kashgar in Xinjiang during Eid al-Adha, 2022, they were so impressed by the land, people and culture of this vast land and encourge people from Taiwan come to visit Xinjiang in 2023

 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Q
Xinjiang exports reached over 120.9 billion yuan, up 58.2 percent year on year
Replies
2
Views
272
S10
S10
beijingwalker
EU's imports from Xinjiang have more than doubled despite concerns over forced labor
Replies
7
Views
335
8888888888888
8
beijingwalker
China Gives Children 1 Extra Hour Of Online Gaming Each Day For Lunar New Year
Replies
5
Views
317
REhorror
R
aziqbal
Lunar New Year: Year of the Tiger comes in with a whimper
Replies
0
Views
385
aziqbal
aziqbal
B
Rising patriotism in China boosts first-half revenue for Anta
Replies
0
Views
379
Beidou2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom