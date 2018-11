Most people are now flocking to the less explored Western regions of China, because traditional places of interest could be rather crowded.Of course, in terms of cultural-historical tourism, Central and Eastern Mainland China is incredibly rich and probably offers more than what the Western parts could, but, the Western part has numerous natural (as well as man-made) wonders.Xinjiang is becoming a popular destination for both domestic and foreign tourists. From Taiwan, as well, there has been growing interest to the Western China. When I went to the travel office couple of months back, I saw in the catalog several Xinjiang and Xizhang (Tibet) travel packages.