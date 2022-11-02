What's new

China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,597
-13
94,470
Country
China
Location
China

China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation​

Reuters
November 2, 20227:45 AM UTC

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, state media quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, state media reported.

www.reuters.com

China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation

China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, state media quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,597
-13
94,470
Country
China
Location
China

China's Xi affirms commitment to Pakistan economic ties​

ByThe Associated Press
November 2, 2022, 5:23 AM

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday affirmed his country's commitment to invest in Pakistan despite obstacles created in recent years by security concerns and the global economic slowdown.

Xi cited the “all-weather strategic partnership” between the countries during a meeting in Beijing with newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Beijing and Islamabad have ties dating from the Cold War, in part due to their mutual tensions with India, with which China has a lengthy disputed border that sparked a 1962 war and more recent clashes. Pakistan and India have fought repeatedly over the Muslim majority Himalayan territory of Kashmir.

China has committed tens of millions of dollars to build power plants and other infrastructure in Pakistan, and Xi pointed to transport links to the Arabian Sea port of Gwadar and in the southern trade hub of Karachi as key elements in that effort.

Pakistan is a main link in Xi's sprawling ”Belt and Road Initiative" that aims to build and connect ports, railways and roads to expand trade in a vast arc of countries across Asia,Africa and Europe.


Thousands of Chinese workers have been deployed to the project, although not all Pakistanis have welcomed their presence. In April, three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed when their van was blown up by a suicide bomber.

The Chinese fatalities included the director of the Chinese-built Confucius Institute, which offers Chinese language graduate classes, and two teachers. The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a militant group in nearby Baluchistan province that includes Gwadar, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Pakistani Taliban has also targeted Chinese interests in the past, including an attack on a bus last year that killed nine Chinese nationals in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province. Four Pakistanis also died in that attack.

Xi touched on the security issue, saying he was “highly concerned about the safety of Chinese in Pakistan, and hopes Pakistan can provide a reliable and safe environment for Chinese institutions and personnel carrying out cooperation in Pakistan."

In a statement, Sharif's office said he thanked Xi for “China’s invaluable assistance to Pakistan’s relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the wake of devastation caused by super floods in the country."

It said the sides agreed to speed up projects and discussed extending Chinese investment in Afghanistan.

Peace and stability in Afghanistan, which has teetered on the verge of economic collapse since the Taliban seizure of power last year, would “promote regional security and economic development," Sharif's statement said.

“There was complete unanimity of views between the two leaders," his statement said.

abcnews.go.com

China's Xi affirms commitment to Pakistan economic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping has affirmed his country's commitment to invest in Pakistan despite a slowdown in recent years
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
5,639
1
10,174
Country
China
Location
China
StraightEdge said:
Not Xi's role to stabilise Pakistan, Pak people themselves need to do it. This can't happen like a country always in financial crunch.
Click to expand...
Now that Xi has said this, the Chinese government will certainly intervene in Pakistan's economic situation. The Chinese government is not a government that promises lightly. Xi's statement is even more serious.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,935
46
25,336
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
StraightEdge said:
Not Xi's role to stabilise Pakistan, Pak people themselves need to do it. This can't happen like a country always in financial crunch.
Click to expand...

They've already loaned so much already and have invested in the idea of Pakistan as a component of their OBOR program. They don't want that all falling apart, especially after Sri Lanka.
 
my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 8, 2011
4,568
-5
2,426
Country
United States
Location
India
313ghazi said:
They've already loaned so much already and have invested in the idea of Pakistan as a component of their OBOR program. They don't want that all falling apart, especially after Sri Lanka.
Click to expand...
You have hit the nail on the head. Protect your friends and advance your business. Win-win if you have a reciprocal friends who have proclivity in advancing those interests.
Pakistan is a huge quagmire with pitfalls and dangers lurking around. China would have to tread carefully.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
19,646
11
20,655
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:

China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation​

Reuters
November 2, 20227:45 AM UTC

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, state media quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, state media reported.

www.reuters.com

China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation

China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, state media quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Click to expand...
Instead of wording it would be nice if Chinese IPPs are more transparent on their return rates

313ghazi said:
They've already loaned so much already and have invested in the idea of Pakistan as a component of their OBOR program. They don't want that all falling apart, especially after Sri Lanka.
Click to expand...
With booming population it's less likely Pakistan will fail(as size of total econ will grow no matter what)
Second Pakistan has no choice but to side with China due to india


Hence why you see China has been more forgiving with other countries as compared to Pakistan
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
7,350
5
13,876
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
MH.Yang said:
Now that Xi has said this, the Chinese government will certainly intervene in Pakistan's economic situation. The Chinese government is not a government that promises lightly. Xi's statement is even more serious.
Click to expand...

I said it multiple times. GOP is not capable of managing $2-5 billions help from China in these unprecedented financial difficulties. Now hear this, I propose that China pay all of our external loans ($130 billion) and also finance $70 billion worth project that are part of a comprehensive development plan to generate money producing sources.

Pakistan will pay loans back with an interest rate of 1% annually and a grace period of 5-7 years. Pakistan is already paying billions in interest alone, Pakistan is better paying that interest to China. Now I know this is an unprecedented proposal but hey, that's how you help a friend. Specially an idiot friend like Pakistan. We pay $14-17 billion each year in our loans. We can instead pay back $7-8 billion to China annually. Loans will be paid back in no time (that is 20 years).
 
C

Communism

FULL MEMBER
Mar 29, 2021
433
0
209
Country
United States
Location
United States
Any "loan" with lower interest rate than the U.S. Treasury Bond rate is automatically simply aid.


U.S. 10-year treasury is ~5% and will go to ~6% by next year.


U.S. 30-year treasury is ~5% and will go to ~6% by next year.


If inflation doesn't go down to 2% next year, then it will probably be higher.


And this is the "risk-free" rate.


If you factor in risk of default, then it would be significantly higher.


If we assume a 30% default chance (a very low estimate), then the break-even interest rate charged to Pakistan for dollar loans should probably be ~10% at the minimum, especially for long term loans with a significant grace period.


Seems like Xi is doubling down on failure.


Projects need to be changed to ~100% chance of success profit making endeavors like corporate farming and outsourcing centers.


There's a reason why Aid never works, and that's because Aid has no natural checks on corruption and failure.


Especially in a governance structure like the one that Pakistan has, where one change in government (like Imran Khan coming into office) pretty much derails the entire development process and pretends that all predecessors' debts and commitments magically do not apply to them anymore.


Especially when very little effort is put into actually paying off debts instead of simply taking on higher interest rate debt and leaving the Chinese debt on the books while blaming everything other than themselves for the problem.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Putin says China's Xi is 'close friend', hails 'unprecedented' partnership with Beijing
Replies
0
Views
50
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China will accelerate building of world-class military, strong strategic deterrent - Xi
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
957
Ajamal
A
beijingwalker
Good Neighbors, Loyal Friends, Reliable Partners: Chinese President Xi Jinping Commends Bilateral Ties with Kazakhstan Ahead of State Visit
Replies
1
Views
571
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Breaking: Kazakhstan and China Sign Memorandum on Mutual Settlements in Yuan
Replies
3
Views
218
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
U.S. says China resisting nuclear talks after Xi vow to boost deterrent
Replies
12
Views
82
K_Bin_W
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom