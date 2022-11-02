China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation​

Any "loan" with lower interest rate than the U.S. Treasury Bond rate is automatically simply aid.





U.S. 10-year treasury is ~5% and will go to ~6% by next year.





U.S. 30-year treasury is ~5% and will go to ~6% by next year.





If inflation doesn't go down to 2% next year, then it will probably be higher.





And this is the "risk-free" rate.





If you factor in risk of default, then it would be significantly higher.





If we assume a 30% default chance (a very low estimate), then the break-even interest rate charged to Pakistan for dollar loans should probably be ~10% at the minimum, especially for long term loans with a significant grace period.





Seems like Xi is doubling down on failure.





Projects need to be changed to ~100% chance of success profit making endeavors like corporate farming and outsourcing centers.





There's a reason why Aid never works, and that's because Aid has no natural checks on corruption and failure.





Especially in a governance structure like the one that Pakistan has, where one change in government (like Imran Khan coming into office) pretty much derails the entire development process and pretends that all predecessors' debts and commitments magically do not apply to them anymore.





Especially when very little effort is put into actually paying off debts instead of simply taking on higher interest rate debt and leaving the Chinese debt on the books while blaming everything other than themselves for the problem.