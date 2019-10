China’s Xi: ‘No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation’

“There is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation,” Chinese President Xi Jinping says Tuesday in a speech commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party’s rule.

Xi did not specifically mention any other country by name, and emphasized that China would pursue peaceful development.

In his speech Tuesday, Xi says the central government would “maintain long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao.”