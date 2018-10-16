China’s Xi Lays Out Vision for a World Without a Single Dominant Power

Xi rejected ‘unilateralism pursued by certain countries’ and promoted the U.N. and WTO in a speech that didn’t name the U.S.

China’s Xi Lays Out Vision for a World Without a Single Dominant Power In a high-profile speech, the Chinese leader rejected “unilateralism pursued by certain countries” and promoted the U.N. and WTO, and didn’t name the U.S.